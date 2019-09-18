How to make Gennaro Contaldo’s spirali pasta with citrus pesto

Think pesto is just about basil? Think again.

“Oh God, when you’re talking about pesto there must be thousands, I can’t really tell you how many,” exclaims Italian chef, Gennaro Contaldo. “You can make pesto out of almost anything!”

An easy way to experiment is with this citrus version, which uses oranges as well as basil, almonds, pistachios and olive oil for a refreshing paste. Contaldo pairs it with spirali, which has a slightly looser spiral than fusilli.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

2 oranges, peeled

2tbsp capers

1tsp dried oregano

1 garlic clove, peeled and left whole

325g spirali pasta

A large handful of basil leaves

50g blanched almonds

50g cup shelled pistachio nuts

2tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Zest of 1 orange, to serve

Zest of 1 lemon, to serve

Method:

1. Using a sharp knife, segment the peeled oranges by cutting between the segment walls, discarding the pith but keeping any juice that collects.

2. Put the segments and juice into a large bowl, add the capers, oregano, garlic and a pinch of salt, stir to combine and leave to infuse for about 10 minutes while you prepare the other ingredients.

3. Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil and cook the spirali until al dente (check the instructions on your packet for cooking time).

4. Put the basil leaves, almonds, pistachio nuts, olive oil and the infused orange mixture into a food processor and blitz until smooth and creamy.

5. Drain the spirali, mix with the citrus pesto and serve immediately, sprinkled with the orange and lemon zest.

Gennaro’s Pasta Perfecto! by Gennaro Contaldo, photography by David Loftus, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £18.99. Available now.

