Spend the night at Highclere Castle â€“ aka Downton Abbey â€“ for one night only

Hereâ€™s your chance to play at being a member of the Crawley family.

Fancy an evening of decadent cocktails, a banquet dinner and a butler tending to your every (within reason) whim? This might just be the closest you ever get to living like Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey.

To celebrate the new Downton film – in cinemas now – two fans are getting the chance to sleep over at Highclere Castle, where the ITV period drama and movie are both set.

While Smith and co-stars Hugh Bonneville and Michelle Dockery won’t be in attendance (sorry…), Highclere’s owners, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, will be opening up their now famous home – via Airbnb – for a single night’s stay in November.

Highclere Castle dining room (Highclere/Airbnb/PA)

The successful duo will sip cocktails in the Saloon with the Carnarvons, before tucking into a meal in the extravagant State Dining Room, where so many a Downton drama has unfolded. And yes, Highclere’s butler will be making sure dinner runs smoothly.

Highclere Castle library (Highclere/Airbnb/PA)

After dinner, coffee is set to be served in the regal library – hopefully you’ll get to sink into one of those coral-coloured sofas, just like Lady Crawley. Feel free to swoon dramatically.

Highclere Castle bedroom (Highclere/Airbnb/PA)

Then it’ll be off to bed in one of the castle’s opulently decked out bedrooms, before a full breakfast and tour of the house and grounds (upstairs and downstairs).

Highclere Castle (Highclere/Airbnb/PA)

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home, and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” says Lady Carnarvon. “Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history. I am passionate about the stories and heritage, and am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

The staircase at Highclere Castle (Highclere/Airbnb/PA)

We particularly approve of some of the house rules, namely: “All newspapers must be ironed,” and, “Listing is midweek because after all, ‘What is a weekend?’” Quite right.

Highclere Castle is only available for a one-night stay for up to two guests on November 26, 2019, costing £150 inclusive. Reservation opportunities will go live on October 1, 2019 at 12pm BST. Visit airbnb.com/downtonabbey.

© Press Association 2019