5 of the best fitness trackers to buy now

Log your activity, measure your progress and stay on top of your fitness schedule with these smart wearables, reports Liz Connor.

Whether you’re trying to hit a new PB in the park or you want to supercharge your laps in the pool, these fitness trackers will keep you on course with your summer goals.

1. Polar Ignite, £174.50, polar.com

This waterproof smartwatch has a highly accurate wrist-based heart rate sensor, and includes all the essentials like activity tracking, steps and calories, as well as the quality of your sleep throughout the night. Serious swimmers will love that it detects your swimming style, distance, strokes and rest times in the water too.

2. Fitbit Versa, £165, currys.co.uk

Fitbit’s rival to the Apple Watch allows you to step up your game with an inbuilt coach that guides you through speedy workouts targeting specific body parts. With an impressive four days of battery life, it can also be hooked up to your smartphone so you can receive notifications on-the-go.

3. Garmin Forerunner 245, £249.99, Garmin

With all the bells and whistles of an advanced running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 245 syncs with services like Spotify and Deezer so you can play your favourite songs on the move, meaning there’s no need to carry a bulky smartphone with you. It also has up to seven days of battery.

4. Samsung Gear Fit 2, £178, argos.co.uk

This slim-fit tracker has a super high tech touch-sensitive display that’s designed to withstand the toughest workouts, and maps your activity using a built-in GPS to record your route, distance and speed in real time.

5. Motiv Ring, £249, selfridges.com

If you don’t like the idea of wearing a fitness watch, this subtle unisex ring might be the investment for you. Slip the waterproof band onto your finger and it will track your sleep time, your active minutes, steps, calorie burn and heart rate. Good things come in small packages.

© Press Association 2019