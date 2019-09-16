Figs are in season â€“ hereâ€™s what to do with them

They might seem a little exotic, but you can do all sorts with them.

Dusky purple and rarely seen off the cheeseboard, figs have a certain regalness to them.

Whether you’re already a paid up member of the fig appreciation society, or new to the Asian fruit with its curves and ruby flesh, they’re in season – so get eating.

Here are a few ideas for what to do with them (and not a figgy pudding in sight)…

1. Pop them in with your morning cereal or yoghurt – they’re slightly more exciting than having blueberries, again

2. Make fig jam – and then spread it on everything

3. If you like fig jam, you’ll love a spiced fig chutney

4. Bake them into an upside down cake – it just looks so pretty, and makes a change from pineapple

5. Roast them alongside a couple of duck legs – lamb would work too we reckon

6. Try fig ice cream – it’s subtle, but quite lovely

7. Use them to flavour panna cotta – and fig slices look so elegant strewn on top

8. The classic choice: Eat them with loads and loads (and loads) of goat’s cheese

9. Serve with rocket and parma ham as a starter, or a mid-afternoon snack, or just lunch every day until they’re no longer in season

10. Do homemade fig rolls, if you can muster the patience…

11. Pile them onto a tart – cheesecake base optional, but very much advised

