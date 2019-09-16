Figs are in season â€“ hereâ€™s what to do with them

16th Sep 19 | Lifestyle

They might seem a little exotic, but you can do all sorts with them.

Heap of tasty organic figs at local farmers market

Dusky purple and rarely seen off the cheeseboard, figs have a certain regalness to them.

Whether you’re already a paid up member of the fig appreciation society, or new to the Asian fruit with its curves and ruby flesh, they’re in season – so get eating.

Here are a few ideas for what to do with them (and not a figgy pudding in sight)…

1. Pop them in with your morning cereal or yoghurt – they’re slightly more exciting than having blueberries, again

2. Make fig jam – and then spread it on everything

3. If you like fig jam, you’ll love a spiced fig chutney

4. Bake them into an upside down cake – it just looks so pretty, and makes a change from pineapple

5. Roast them alongside a couple of duck legs – lamb would work too we reckon

6. Try fig ice cream – it’s subtle, but quite lovely

7. Use them to flavour panna cotta – and fig slices look so elegant strewn on top

View this post on Instagram

#figpannacotta

A post shared by Bo Park (@gennipo) on

8. The classic choice: Eat them with loads and loads (and loads) of goat’s cheese

9. Serve with rocket and parma ham as a starter, or a mid-afternoon snack, or just lunch every day until they’re no longer in season

10. Do homemade fig rolls, if you can muster the patience…

View this post on Instagram

Great British Bake Off 2019 Technical Challenge – week 2: Fig Rolls I had never eaten a fig roll in my life until I made these things. I hadn't event touched one. Tbh, I'm surprised I even recognised them from the "next time" section of cake week. They were surprisingly nice – I probably wouldnt make them for myself but if someone else asked me to bake them for an event or something, I reckon I could manage! Difficulty to complete on time: 2/10 – these were relatively simple (if a little stressful when I spilled an entire cup of water over an uncut set of rolls by accident). Look: 9/10 – not completely regular but seemed close enough Taste: 7/10 – nice but didn't blow me away. (Mum gave it a 9.5/10 but also she really likes fig rolls so I feel like I had a bit of slack this week)

A post shared by Harry (@thatcookingthing) on

11. Pile them onto a tart – cheesecake base optional, but very much advised

