Quiz: Can you guess the country from its national cuisine?

There are few things more embedded in national pride than food.

Foreign cultures tend to be fine with outsiders remarking on the weather, or the difficulties of the language, while complaints about public transport will often be met with round agreement. But take a swipe at the national diet, and the gloves come off.

With that in mind, it’s probably in your best interests to know your croissants from your quesadillas. So how many of these countries can you recognise from four pictures of their national cuisine?

