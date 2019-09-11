What is a goddess circle? The secret wellness ritual Jennifer Aniston has being doing for years

11th Sep 19 | Lifestyle

The 50-year-old actress has revealed she and her closest friends have done the ritual for over three decades.

The 89th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles

Most people celebrate a significant birthday with a big party or an intimate dinner with friends and family, but Jennifer Aniston – who turned 50 this year – found a slightly more unusual way to mark the major milestone.

The Friends actress apparently rounded up her pals and flew them out to attend a ‘goddess circle’ in Mexico, as a way to bless the next new chapter of her life.

‘Horrible Bosses 2’ photocall – London
Jennifer Aniston recently sat in a ‘goddess circle’ (Nick Ansell/PA)

In an interview with the New York Times, Aniston revealed she and her friends have been honouring the tradition for the past three decades, as a way to celebrate each other’s major life events, including Aniston’s weddings to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

“I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life,” she told the publication. “Seriously, I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom.”

What is a goddess circle?

Also known as ‘women’s circles’, a goddess circle is a sacred, safe space where women come together to reconnect with their feminine energy, reflect on life’s challenges and share their experiences without judgement.

According to thegoddesscircle.net, the goddess circle is “dedicated to reclaiming the powerful feminine energy found within and surrounding us all; to embodying and living your truth and your highest purpose.”

View this post on Instagram

My invitation: Women’s circles as a part of every women’s monthly ritual…same as healthy food, yoga, meditation…these circles are vessels of healing & inner connection to what it means to be a woman at the most authentic RAW level! Sisters…I encourage you to invite circles into your routine! ❤️✨ Gratitude for all the women who showed up last night (at our full moon circle), authentically expressed, and also supported their sisters. This is important work and I am honoured to hold space for you to explore the sacred feminine path of womanhood. Next circles next month to be posted soon! If you would like to join, send me a PM ❤️ Thank you x a million to @invati.yoga for opening your loving space for these circles. . . . . . . . . . . #yoga #yogi #yogainspiration #asana #kelowna #kelownayoga #goddess #priestess #divinefeminine #yogapose #shakti #womenscircles #womenscircle #invatiyoga #yoni #wombhealing #kelownawomenscircle

A post shared by Joss Frank (@jossfrank) on

Circles involve physically sitting in a ring with other women, and they generally take place around the full moon – as many goddess mystics believe the female menstrual cycle and its power is tethered to the moon’s movements.

The host of the circle will usually set the mood by lighting wax candles, diffusing essential oils and burning sage to rid the space of bad energy.
Whoever is leading the event will typically open the proceedings by introducing themselves and setting some intentions for the practice.

Attendees of the goddess circle will usually a bring a dish each and share food during the evening, which can involve a combination of listening, talking and even group singing.

Each circle is individual in its format, but it’s likely there will be releasing rituals to take part in, like writing down the things you’d like to let go of.

The group can take turns reading them out to each other, before burning them as a way to release negativity.

Circles can also involve guided meditation practices, exercises for setting intentions or oracle card readings.

What are the benefits?

Goddess circles are an opportunity for women to connect with others while sharing experiences and wisdom from all walks of life.

Hosts claim it’s also an opportunity for women to observe their natural menstrual cycle and reconnect with their inner feminine power.

The sessions are designed to be relaxing and empowering and are becoming increasingly popular as a way to connect with women in an IRL basis, rather than over social media.

View this post on Instagram

Last night was a dream! 💕🌹 ⁣ ⁣ In a circle surrounded by incredible women I started my newest adventure, something that has been on my heart for a very long time. It’s been a long time coming and the road has been filled with self doubt and fear of judgement. But last night I stepped into my power and took a big leap, and guess what – it felt like home!!! ⁣ ⁣ Sex & intimacy isn’t something we talk about openly but I want to start to create pockets and spaces where it is totally okay to do so! A full permission slip to be exactly as you are and share whatever is on your heart & mind. ⁣ ⁣ Yesterday a group of magical humans gathered to hold space for one another and we talked openly about our vulnerabilities. A taboo topic for many, but we went there! ⁣ ⁣ To the women who showed up – thank you from the bottom of my heart! Thank you for creating a sacred space with me, thank you for sharing your hearts, thank you for going in to the uncomfortable corners and showing up – it was a night I won’t soon forget! I loved that we shared such a beautiful experience together 🦄💕⁣ ⁣ What came out of this evening is just the very beginning of what’s to come here. I am so so so grateful to be surrounded by my besties as I embark on what feels like my souls mission. Their full support & encouragement gives me the confidence to be brave! I love you endlessly sisters, thank you for being you!! 🙏🏼💕

A post shared by Jenna Miller (@jeanermill) on

If you’re interested in giving the trend a go goddessfoundation.org.uk is a good resource for finding local circles in the UK – or setting one up yourself.

If it’s good enough for uber successful Aniston, it’s good enough for us.

