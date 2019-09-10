9 of Twitter’s best snack hacks

9 of Twitter’s best snack hacks10th Sep 19 | Lifestyle
These store cupboard tips are the perfect inspiration for next time you have the munchies.
Coming home from a long day at work or school calls for one thing, and one thing only: A snack.
How else are you going to reward yourself for a hard day’s work and make sure you can last until dinner? The main thing with snacks is they have to be quick and easy, which is why so many of us reach for a packet of crisps or hunt for the last muesli bar languishing at the back of the cupboard.
But sometimes you might think to yourself: Can I do better? This is the question food writer and cookbook author Jack Monroe posed on Twitter, crowdsourcing everyone’s best snack hacks to jazz up an afternoon bite.
These are the best replies to Monroe’s tweet…
1. Pot Noodle and peanut butter
Monroe kicked off proceedings with a Pot Noodle, but taken to the next level with peanut butter for that satay effect. Add frozen veg and you’ve basically got a full meal.
2. Microwaved apple and cinnamon
It’s like an instant apple pie, but healthier and a lot quicker to make.
3. Pimped up cheese on toast
Sometimes, Welsh rarebit doesn’t taste enough like a roast dinner – and this hack will fix that problem.
4. Paprika and popcorn
If this Twitter user proclaiming it “tastes like bacon” doesn’t make you want to try this combo, we don’t know what will.
5. DIY mini cheesecakes
If you want to be even more decadent with this one, sub cream cheese in for the butter.
6. Cheese and chocolate biscuits
Definitive proof that cheese goes with everything.
7. Cheddar, hula hoops and… mint sauce?
OK, the third ingredient is a bit of a curveball, but don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.
8. Marmite in tomato soup
Love it or hate it, there was always going to be someone suggesting Marmite.
9. Breadsticks and Nutella
If you know, you know.
