9 of Twitter’s best snack hacks

10th Sep 19 | Lifestyle

These store cupboard tips are the perfect inspiration for next time you have the munchies.

Instant noodle

Coming home from a long day at work or school calls for one thing, and one thing only: A snack.

How else are you going to reward yourself for a hard day’s work and make sure you can last until dinner? The main thing with snacks is they have to be quick and easy, which is why so many of us reach for a packet of crisps or hunt for the last muesli bar languishing at the back of the cupboard.

Hungry Snack GIF by Scooby-Doo - Find & Share on GIPHY

But sometimes you might think to yourself: Can I do better? This is the question food writer and cookbook author Jack Monroe posed on Twitter, crowdsourcing everyone’s best snack hacks to jazz up an afternoon bite.

These are the best replies to Monroe’s tweet…

1. Pot Noodle and peanut butter

Monroe kicked off proceedings with a Pot Noodle, but taken to the next level with peanut butter for that satay effect. Add frozen veg and you’ve basically got a full meal.

2. Microwaved apple and cinnamon

It’s like an instant apple pie, but healthier and a lot quicker to make.

3. Pimped up cheese on toast

Sometimes, Welsh rarebit doesn’t taste enough like a roast dinner – and this hack will fix that problem.

4. Paprika and popcorn

If this Twitter user proclaiming it “tastes like bacon” doesn’t make you want to try this combo, we don’t know what will.

5. DIY mini cheesecakes

If you want to be even more decadent with this one, sub cream cheese in for the butter.

6. Cheese and chocolate biscuits

Definitive proof that cheese goes with everything.

7. Cheddar, hula hoops and… mint sauce?

OK, the third ingredient is a bit of a curveball, but don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.

8. Marmite in tomato soup

Love it or hate it, there was always going to be someone suggesting Marmite.

9. Breadsticks and Nutella

If you know, you know.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste

Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer
Cossie crazy? These are the coolest swimsuits for kids this summer

Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image
Eleanor Tomlinson runs from Martian in War Of The Worlds image

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up

Maura Higgins speaks out about Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea’s break-up
Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film

Stars descend on world premiere of Downton Abbey film
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Video: London Fashion Week kicks off this week – here’s the event in numbers

Video: London Fashion Week kicks off this week – here’s the event in numbers
Video: London Fashion Week kicks off this week – here’s the event in numbers

The coolest things supermarkets are doing to help cut food and plastic waste