9 of Twitter’s best snack hacks

These store cupboard tips are the perfect inspiration for next time you have the munchies.

Coming home from a long day at work or school calls for one thing, and one thing only: A snack.

How else are you going to reward yourself for a hard day’s work and make sure you can last until dinner? The main thing with snacks is they have to be quick and easy, which is why so many of us reach for a packet of crisps or hunt for the last muesli bar languishing at the back of the cupboard.

But sometimes you might think to yourself: Can I do better? This is the question food writer and cookbook author Jack Monroe posed on Twitter, crowdsourcing everyone’s best snack hacks to jazz up an afternoon bite.

These are the best replies to Monroe’s tweet…

1. Pot Noodle and peanut butter

What are your fave snack hacks? I'll start: putting peanut butter in a Bombay Bad Boy pot noodle elevates it to 10x better than the original, which is pretty good as it is!! Makes it kind of like a spicy satay noodle dish. Add mixed frozen veg for extra brownie points. Your turn! — ☘️🇨🇾Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) September 9, 2019

Monroe kicked off proceedings with a Pot Noodle, but taken to the next level with peanut butter for that satay effect. Add frozen veg and you’ve basically got a full meal.

2. Microwaved apple and cinnamon

Peel an apple, slice, microwave to desired softness. Sprinkle cinnamon. Devour.WOW! — Leslie Wren Vandever (@RheumaBlog_Wren) September 9, 2019

It’s like an instant apple pie, but healthier and a lot quicker to make.

3. Pimped up cheese on toast

Dried sage and onion stuffing mix mixed into grated cheese for cheese on toast. — Sharron (@sharroncaw) September 9, 2019

Sometimes, Welsh rarebit doesn’t taste enough like a roast dinner – and this hack will fix that problem.

4. Paprika and popcorn

Smoked paprika on microwaved salty popcorn. Tastes like bacon! — Joannah Barnard (@jarnabarnard) September 9, 2019

If this Twitter user proclaiming it “tastes like bacon” doesn’t make you want to try this combo, we don’t know what will.

5. DIY mini cheesecakes

Spreading butter and strawberry jam on digestive biscuits. Like fake cheesecakes. — Laura Sweeney (@laura_c_sweeney) September 9, 2019

If you want to be even more decadent with this one, sub cream cheese in for the butter.

6. Cheese and chocolate biscuits

Slice of mature cheddar on a dark chocolate digestive biscuit — Jonathan (@tintinabulashun) September 9, 2019

Definitive proof that cheese goes with everything.

7. Cheddar, hula hoops and… mint sauce?

Cheddar, cubed, pushed into the centre of an original hula hoop. Smothered in mint sauce. AMAZING ❤ — Faye (@Fayebelina) September 9, 2019

OK, the third ingredient is a bit of a curveball, but don’t knock it ’til you’ve tried it.

8. Marmite in tomato soup

Marmite in tomato soup. — steve akerman (@frimleysteve) September 9, 2019

Love it or hate it, there was always going to be someone suggesting Marmite.

9. Breadsticks and Nutella

Breadsticks + jar of Nutella = a massive Choc Dip for us children of the 80s — Joe Mulrooney (@joeymuller) September 9, 2019

If you know, you know.

© Press Association 2019