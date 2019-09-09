Is yoga good for jetlag? Meghan spotted at a public class after flying to New York

It’s the perfect way to relax your mind and stretch out your body after a long flight.

The Duchess of Sussex went on a whirlwind trip to New York this weekend to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the final of the US Open.

According to PEOPLE, shortly after arriving, Meghan headed to a class at the Modo Yoga studio. This eco-friendly spot offers classes ranging between 60 and 90 minutes, in a room between 33 and 37°C with about 45-65% humidity.

Meghan cheered on Serena Williams at the US Open (Charles Krupa/AP)

Meghan hitting up a yoga class doesn’t come as a huge surprise – although we imagine it could’ve been a bit of a shock to the other yogis in the room.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is a yoga instructor, and the Duchess has long extolled the benefits of the ancient practice. When Meghan was pregnant and suffering from jet lag on the royal trip to Australia last October, she said at an event on Bondi Beach she’d woken up at 4.30am to do yoga, saying it was “so good for healing your mind”.

Before becoming a royal, Meghan talked to Best Health Magazine about how important yoga was to her. She said: “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

Making a beeline for a studio is a great idea when you’ve been stuck on a plane for eight hours. “After flights, you can reduce the effects of jet lag and just feel better all-round if you follow a yoga routine that focuses on removing sluggishness and cramp from your body, relieving stiffness in the spine and improving circulation of your blood,” says Dr Diana Gall from Doctor4U.

Gall thinks it’s even better Meghan opted for hot yoga, saying: “It’s more beneficial to the muscles and joints, which can both be put under a lot of strain during long flights.”

It might even be worthwhile taking a class before you hop on the plane as well. Gall explains: “Doing some yoga routines not long before a flight will relieve and soothe your muscles, decreasing the chances of getting cramps, stiffness and aches later on if you’re going to be spending six-plus hours not moving much while sitting on a plane.

“It can also reduce your stress levels, which could prove very helpful while dealing with the whole procedure of getting on and off a flight, which can test your patience and is a stressful thing for many.”

Morning yoga to beat the jetlag! pic.twitter.com/jQgyhjEqIr — Rowan Cheshire (@Rowancheshire) June 18, 2018

While we can’t promise yoga will make your jet lag magically disappear, taking some time out to relax your mind and stretch your body after a long flight can only be beneficial. “Yoga can’t guarantee a flawless body or a good night’s sleep, but it can certainly give you a better chance of achieving a clear mind and relaxed body following experiences that can prove stressful, including flying,” says Gall.

