This UK coffee chain is set to sell the nation’s first vegan bacon butty

It’s a bacon butty for the modern era – doughy, nutritious, and entirely pork-free. Coffee chain Coco di Mama are set to launch what they claim is the UK’s first completely meatless bacon sandwich, made with a sizzling meat substitute manufactured to closely resemble the real thing.

If the concept confuses you, you’re not alone – here’s what you need to know about this flesh-free foodstuff, and the butties coming soon…

What is vegan bacon?

Vegan bacon is not a new concept – you may remember Ron Swanson’s first encounter with the stuff in hit NBC show Parks and Recreation – but 2019 has been its breakout year.

In the US, sales of vegan bacon have spiked 113% compared to the same period in 2018, thanks to growing vegan awareness that has seen several brands spring up to meet meatless demand. Some, like Tofurky, craft pork out of soybean-based tempeh, while Upton’s Naturals utilises strips of smoky seitan.

Coco di Mama’s brand of ‘bacon’ comes courtesy of plant-based start-up THIS, and is made from soy and pea protein to mimic the taste and texture of normal bacon. The company also create the ‘chicken’ used by Lewis Hamilton’s new vegan outlet, Neat Burger.

“Launching the UK’s first vegan bacon sandwich with Coco di Mama is exciting new territory for us,” said THIS co-founder Andy Shovel. “THIS aims to be the go-to plant-based brand for meat-lovers, and our partnership with Coco is the perfect way to branch out into breakfast.”

The meatless BLT

The new sandwich will launch on September 11 in all 23 of Coco di Mama’s London stores, and will cost £2.95. It’s not the first time the outlet has made headlines with unusual vegan grub – last year it sent the Twittersphere into a frenzy with a ‘charcoal-activated vegan croissant’, a blackened pastry made with carbon, and no butter.

Vegan butties have also enjoyed their fair share of controversy. Last month Morrisons irked online vegans by stocking a distinctly low-effort BLT substitute, in which the bacon was merely replaced by strips of carrot.

With 295 kcal, 12g of protein, and that coveted bacon-y taste, THIS butty is surely on safer ground, and Coco di Mama claim carnivorous customers couldn’t tell the difference during trials.

