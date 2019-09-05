How to spot a food influencer when you’re out to dinner

They get to eat and take photos for a living. It sounds like the dream.

We’re all guilty of having taken at least one photo of our coffee, a slice of avocado toast or a particularly good bit of pizza – it has to be done, right? Well, some people get to do it full-time: Food influencers.

However, they often get a bad rep – much like food critics – because how hard can it be to go eat a fancy dinner, take a snap of it and post it on social media? If our badly-lit pics and embarrassing low number of Instagram followers are anything to go by though, there’s definitely an art to it.

Keen to give the gig a go yourself? Here’s your checklist to spotting real-life influencers out and about – you might just pick up a few tricks of the trade…

1. Did they have their photo taken outside the restaurant in a pose you can only describe as arty/sultry/coolly disinterested?

2. Have they bagged the table with the most natural light, then pushed aside the drapes and opened the window for even more of the bright stuff? (It makes the pictures pop…)

3. Have they stopped all of their friends from sitting down at the table so they can properly capture the place settings on camera first?

4. Are they accompanied by a bearded male model who they ask to hold up glasses of wine to the light, like Bill Murray in Lost In Translation?

5. Does their camera phone have a fancy assortment of flash fittings and fixtures they keep attaching and detaching?

6. In comparison to your own quick snap, has their shooting of dinner taken 10 times longer?

7. Has their food gone cold?

8. Have their companions finished their starters? Are they rushing to catch up, because taking photos takes so much time?

9. Have they ordered more puddings than any one person could ever manage? (Are you jealous?)

10. Do they seem to be on first name terms and air kissing with the sommelier?

11. Does the chef come over to nonchalantly say, ‘Hello’?

12. Do you get home and search manically through every social media platform to try and find them? Yep. There you go.

