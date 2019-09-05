7 of the best food and drink festivals around the world this autumn

Tis the season for harvesting and eating – and not just pumpkins.

As much as we love a summer barbecue (and we really do) there’s just something about the food in autumn – pumpkin pies and pecan tarts, toffee apples and stews – that makes us relieved we won’t have to eat another burger for a while.

So if you’re already well stocked up on cans and squashes for your local Harvest Festival, start dreaming about these autumnal food and drink extravaganzas around the world instead…

1. Mid-Autumn Festival (Moon Festival), China and Vietnam, September 13



Celebrated across East Asia, but largely by the Chinese and Vietnamese, the Moon Festival recognises the changing of the seasons and the role of the moon. As such, it’s a time for eating intricately designed mooncakes – red bean or lotus seed paste encased in pastry.

2. Krug Encounters Rhythm and Ride, England, September 18



Got a taste for the finest champagne and live music? Neneh Cherry has helped curate this one-day festival in honour of Krug’s Grande Cuvée 167ème Édition. Drink, dance, and gorge yourself silly on food by Daniel Alt, head chef at The Barbary, London (his Jerusalem bagels, Jaffa style cauliflower and pata negra are to die for).

(Krug/PA)

3. Oktoberfest, Germany, September 21 – October 6



Not just an opportunity to clang steins together, between the beer, Bavarian costumes and traditional parade, there are many a pretzel, bratwurst and brockwurst to be had too.

4. New York City Wine and Food Festival, US, October 10-13



Yes, it’s all about food, but this festival is also a major hunger relief campaign. There are pier parties and culinary demonstrations, kitchen classes and meals galore – we’d sign up for the brunch with pro drag queens.

5. World Porridge Making Championship, Scotland, October 12



The Golden Spurtle trophy and title of ‘World Porridge Making Champion’ are up for grabs once again in the Highlands village of Carrbridge. Have you got what it takes? Oats at the ready.

6. Castagnades (Chestnut Festival), France, mid-October – mid-November



We’re not quite at the ‘chestnuts roasting on an open fire’ part of the year, but there’s no reason to not be prepared. The Monts d’Ardèche Regional Nature Park becomes a chestnut emporium where locals share their expert nut knowledge.

7. The National White Truffle Exhibition in San Miniato, Italy, last three weekends of November



Step away from the musky bottle of truffle oil you usually drizzle on everything, and head to this gourmet market festival in Tuscany, dedicated to the white truffle instead.

© Press Association 2019