As Princess Charlotte starts school, here’s how to help a child with a big personality settle in

Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will see Princess Charlotte start school.

The young royal will enter reception at the prestigious Thomas’s Battersea, where her older brother Prince George is already a student.

Starting primary school education is a big step for both parents and their children, and while Kate has previously revealed Charlotte is looking forward to starting school, it can be a little overwhelming for any youngster as they settle into their new classroom.

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London, accompanied by her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA)

Chatty and confident, Charlotte is sure to be a hit with her school friends, but any parent will know that easing a child into the classroom setting can be a challenge at times.

From sitting quietly on the carpet to putting up your hand for the teacher, there’s a lot of new rules ‘big school’ can present to a 4-year-old.

To help allay any anxieties, we’ve pulled together advice from an education expert on how to make life easier for you and your child as they start school, without losing their personality.

Talk it through ahead of time

School is a big adjustment, and when the time comes, it’s helpful if your child knows what to expect – from who will be picking them up at the school gates to the subjects they might be learning while they’re there.

“Make sure the child has a gradual awareness that things are about to change,” says family relationship expert and psychotherapist Diana Parkinson, dianaparkinson.uk.

“Try to also talk about school in a positive way,” she adds. It’s surprising what your children will subconsciously pick up from you – sharing your excitement for the new school year will help put them in a positive state of mind ahead of the big day. “Often children are really excited because it’s part of growing up, especially if they have older siblings at the school like Charlotte does.”

Get kids excited about the start of school (iStock/PA)

Good behaviour starts at home

One of the best ways to avoid any potential behavioural issues in the classroom is to encourage good behaviour at home.

“Our child’s behaviour is determined by how we are as a parent, so I think it’s important to engage with them on a daily basis,” says Parkinson.

“With digital distractions like mobile phones, I’m not sure we put enough time into talking to our kids these days, and that’s a really important part of getting them to behave – just talking and listening to their problems.”

Engage with your children at home (iStock/PA)

When it comes to temper tantrums, Parkinson also says it’s important to prep for the school environment by encouraging positive discipline – in the same way a classroom teacher might.

Rather than losing your temper and snapping back at a frustrated child, calmly explain what will happen if they continue to act up.

“Say, ‘You’ve got five minutes to calm down in your room and then I’ll come and get you’ – keeping your voice very steady,” advises Parkinson. “That way, your child learns the behaviour is not acceptable and that there will be consequences to their actions.”

Prepare for the school setting



Ease children into the school environment (iStock/PA)

Children might struggle to say focused through a full school day as it’s a totally new concept for many of them. Don’t be surprised if they return home during the first week feeling tired and little bit grumpy – all that learning can be exhausting to begin with.

Parkinson suggests practising some of the elements of school life, to help prepare them for the switch. Whether it’s raising their hand to ask a question during mealtimes, running through the rules of messy play, or getting them to sit patiently while you tell a story. “Think of it like ‘playing’ at school,” says Parkinson.

Read to your child and get them to read to you, take them outdoors for playtime and encourage them to dress independently. Pretty soon, they’ll be used to their routine, but practising these elements can help make the leap that little bit easier.

Remember that school is a great outlet for kids



Young children gain social and emotional skills in school (iStock/PA)

It’s normal for parents to feel anxious as their child begins ‘big school’. You might be wondering how they will cope in a classroom of 30 other children, and whether they’ll make friends easily, but very soon most children adjust to their new environment and school can be a place to flourish.

Reception class is a place for them to learn more about the world by exploring and investigating, watching and listening, and creating and communicating. This can be a fantastic outlet for children with big personalities to satiate their curiosity and hone their social skills.

“Hopefully what happens is that they get tired out at school, so the big personality gets quieter later in the evening,” says Parkinson with a laugh. “School is a fantastic place for curious children.”

She’s careful to remind parents not to confuse a confident or boisterous personality with a child that has a behavioural problem. Parkinson says identifying and being aware of this distinction is really important – and you should always speak to your child’s teacher if you think something more serious might be at play.

For the most part though, seeing your child develop their own independence and resilience can be one of the most rewarding parts of parenting. If you’re feeling nervous, just remember – it’s a really exciting time for both children and parents, so do your best to push past the starting-school anxiety and enjoy it.

