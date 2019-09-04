3 white wines we should all be slurping this Organic September

Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert why we should be seeking them out – and what’s so special about the producer.

There may not be an ‘O’ in the month but it’s certainly an exciting time to celebrate all things organic, especially vino!

“Eating and drinking organic has become hugely popular in recent years – and when it comes to wine, that’s no exception,” says Nicholas Jones, head buyer and winemaker at Winebuyers.com, an online wine club connecting vineyards, producers and specialist merchants with wine lovers.

“More and more, we as a nation are making choices based on the environmental impact of what we drink. Not only does it taste great but organic wine is made from grapes where pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers aren’t used, reducing the chance of them running into the water system,” explains Jones.

Want to drink to a good cause? Here are Jones’s top three tips for organic wines to try this month…

1. Luna Lunera Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Spain (£6 each, case of 6 bottles, Winebuyers.com)

(Winebuyers.com/PA)

About the wine: “This is the perfect option for those sauvignon blanc fans who want to try organic wine for the first time. With tropical aromas such as passion fruit and grapefruit, this Spanish Luna Lunera is intensely aromatic. Its high acidity, which brings freshness and vivacity, is perfectly balanced with a slightly sweet finish.”

About the vineyard: “The Luna Lunera vineyard is well known for two things – amazing wine and beautiful birds. The Dehesa de Luna Biodiversity Reserve is a protected area of almost 3,000 hectares where you can taste some of the nation’s best organic wines and watch the most stunning birds fly by – from Bonelli’s and royal eagles, to goshawks and kites; wine drinking ornithologists and beyond will love this wine.”

2. Vietti Roero Arneis 2017, Piedmont, Italy (£15.09, Winebuyers.com)

(Winebuyers.com/PA)

About the wine: “This wine is a pale yellow colour with fresh floral, citrus and melon aromas, and a hint of almond that’s well-balanced, elegant and has a lingering finish. Unoaked, dry and medium bodied with crisp acidity, the arneis variety of wine is one of the most sought after in the Roero region of Piedmont – and created by the Vietti family.

“It’s the perfect accompaniment with simple chicken and pork, or as an aperitif with light hors-d’oeuvres, seafood, salads or light soups.”

About the vineyard: “The Vietti winery traces its roots back to the 19th century, but it wasn’t until the start of the 20th century that the Vietti name offered its own bottled wines.

“Their grapes are selected from vineyards located in the middle of the Roero area in Santo Stefano Roero. Each wine label has a specially-designed artwork inspired by the wine or that particular vintage – whether that’s lithographs, etchings, silkscreens or linocuts. So, not only will your wine taste great, it will look beautiful too.”

3. Monfaucon Estate, Nobody’s Perfect 100% Sémillon Cuvée Prestige, 2015, Bordeaux, France (£25, Winebuyers.com)

(Winebuyers.com/PA)

About the wine: “This Semillon is a sophisticated, elegant wine that’s clear and bright and lemon gold in colour – and apparently ‘hangover free’. Hints of honey hit you instantly, combined with lemon zest and nectarine. With well-balanced acidity, a good structure and slight nuttiness, it goes perfectly with seafood.”

About the vineyard: “The Bordeaux-based Monfaucon Estate vineyard produces handmade wines each year – naturally good, and free from the restraints of making white wines that taste just like all the others.

“They claim their wines are hangover free, thanks to their lightness in abv. Owner, Dawn Jones-Cooper follows biodynamic principles – following the astrological sowing and planting calendar, meaning she is often seen harvesting at midnight,” adds Jones.

For more info, visit Winebuyers.com, who list more than 700 organic wines.

