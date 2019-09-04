How to get over the holiday blues with everyone back on the school run

Forget that summertime sadness, September signals much more happiness than you may think, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Getting back into a routine may feel like a bit of a shock: Alarm going off, the breakfast rush, packing the kids into the car and then wishing you’d remembered to put on a decent pair of decent trainers.

But it doesn’t have to be like that. In fact, with so much to look forward to, this is arguably one of the best months of the year…

Holding on to an Indian summer

With a welcome drop in temperature (remember those sweaty August nights?), but still 12 hours of daylight, consider late summer socials and picnics in the park without the holiday hordes.

And with post summer BBQ deals, you can still enjoy the thrill of the grill without the worry of salads wilting and ice melting before you’ve served the sangria.

Planning ahead for the October half-term

No matter you’ve only just stored the luggage away, now’s the time to book the next break and have something to look forward to. Even if it’s only a long weekend away, the English countryside will be a riot of fiery reds and orange and the change of scene will do you the world of good.

Now that there’s an ‘R’ in the month it’s shellfish season

It may be an old school rule, but with shellfish in season – oysters and mussels are only supposed to be eaten when there’s an ‘R’ in the month – it’s the first time since April we can tuck into a bowl of moules marinière with crusty French bread on the side.

Saying goodbye to bare legs

Unless you’re blessed with perfect pins, nothing beats the joy of pulling on a pair of black opaque tights, safe in the knowledge that anything you wear with them will look so much better.

September is a jampacked month for festivals and events

With everyone back from their summer break, make the most of food festivals (it’s Organic September), gallery openings, concerts, designer exhibitions (it’s London Fashion Week (13-17) and the Rugby World Cup kicks off on the 20th.

Look forward to…

A soft fleece, a new pair of pj’s, turning on the rads, scented candles, curling up on the sofa with a glass of red wine, walking through autumn leaves, collecting conkers, Sunday roasts and an extra hour in bed when the clocks change in October.

© Press Association 2019