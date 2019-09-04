How to make Dishoom’s okra fries

“Shamil [Thakrar] grew up resisting okra – he never got past the slimy texture. However, [chef] Naved’s [Nasir] recipe has since convinced him and many other lifelong okra-avoiders,” explains the new Dishoom restaurant cookbook.

“These little snacks are crispy, light and deliciously addictive. They are even better when dipped into a chutney. The bowl will be empty before you know it.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

175g okra

4g garlic paste (see below)

4g ginger paste (see below)

1/4tsp deggi mirch chilli powder

Vegetable oil for deep-frying

15g chickpea (gram) flour

10g cornflour

1/2tsp “magic” masala (see below)

For the garlic paste (makes about 170g):

3 garlic bulbs, peeled and blitzed with 25ml vegetable oil. Add 2-3tsp water to loosen if necessary. Place in a clean, sterilised jar and cover the surface with a thin layer of oil. Store in the fridge and use within 10 days.

For the ginger paste (makes about 170g):

180g fresh root ginger, peeled and blitzed with 25ml vegetable oil. Add 2-3tsp water to loosen if necessary. Place in a clean, sterilised jar and cover the surface with a thin layer of oil. Store in the fridge and use within 10 days.

For the magic masala (makes about 20g):

Mix together 10g fine sea salt, 10g amchur (raw mango powder) and 4g deggi mirch chilli powder. Store in an airtight jar, for up to two months.

To serve:

Chilli, coriander-mint and/or tamarind chutney

Okra fries from Dishoom (Bloomsbury/Jon Cattam/PA)

Method:

1. Wash the okra under cold water and pat completely dry with kitchen paper. Take off and discard the top of each okra, leaving the tail intact. Slice in half lengthways if young and small; quarter the okra lengthways if large.

2. Mix together the garlic and ginger pastes, chilli powder and four teaspoons of water. Add the okra halves and mix well to ensure they are well coated.

3. Heat the oil in a deep-fryer or other suitable deep, heavy-based pan to 180°C.

4. Mix the two flours together. Sprinkle over the okra and toss very gently to coat.

5. Fry the okra in the hot oil, in batches if necessary, until golden and crispy, about four to five minutes. Drain on kitchen paper, sprinkle with “magic” masala and serve immediately, with your choice of chutney.

Dishoom by Shamil Thakrar, Kavi Thakrar and Naved Nasir, photography by Jon Cattam, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available September 5.

