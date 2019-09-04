How to make Dishoom’s prawn moilee

“This is [chef] Naved’s [Nasir] special dish at Dishoom Covent Garden. It’s a light, fragrant and utterly delicious south Indian-style curry, packed with juicy prawns and tempered with coconut milk,” states the new Dishoom restaurant cookbook.

“Although it looks impressive, it is actually very easy to make, so you can serve it either as a week-night supper or as an indulgent dinner. We serve it with idiyappam, the white, lacy noodle pancakes, also known as stringhoppers. If you can’t get these, it goes just as well with steamed rice.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

6 green chillies

55ml vegetable oil

2tsp mustard seeds

30 fresh curry leaves

300g Spanish white onions, sliced (a little chunky is good)

15g garlic paste (see below)

15g ginger paste (see below)

2tsp fine sea salt

1tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 & 1/4tsp ground turmeric

25g fresh root ginger, cut into matchsticks

400ml coconut milk

250ml coconut cream

24 large prawns

300g medium tomatoes, cut into small bite-sized wedges

For the garlic paste (makes about 170g):

3 garlic bulbs, peeled and blitzed with 25ml vegetable oil. Add 2-3tsp water to loosen if necessary. Place in a clean, sterilised jar and cover the surface with a thin layer of oil. Store in the fridge and use within 10 days.

For the ginger paste (makes about 170g):

180g fresh root ginger, peeled and blitzed with 25ml vegetable oil. Add 2-3tsp water to loosen if necessary. Place in a clean, sterilised jar and cover the surface with a thin layer of oil. Store in the fridge and use within 10 days.

To serve:

Lemon wedges

(Bloomsbury/Jon Cattam/PA)

Method:

1. Remove and discard the stalks from the chillies, then slice each one into three or four long strips. Set to one side.

2. Place a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add 40ml of the oil, let it warm for a few seconds, then add the mustard seeds and 20 curry leaves. Let them crackle for a few seconds.

3. Add the onions and sauté lightly for 12–14 minutes, until soft but not coloured.

4. Add the garlic and ginger pastes, salt, black pepper and turmeric and sauté for three minutes, stirring regularly. Add the sliced chillies and ginger matchsticks and cook for three minutes.

5. Pour in the coconut milk and cream and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

6. While the curry is simmering, place a small frying pan over a medium-high heat and add the remaining one tablespoon oil. Toss in the rest of the curry leaves and fry for one minute, until crisp. Drain on kitchen paper and set aside.

7. Add the prawns and tomatoes to the sauce and simmer gently for a further five to six minutes, until the prawns are cooked; do not overcook or they will be tough.

8. Serve scattered with the fried curry leaves, with lemon wedges on the side. Note: If you’d like to prepare the dish in advance, make the sauce (up to and including step 5), chill and refrigerate, then reheat and continue from step 6 just before serving.

Dishoom by Shamil Thakrar, Kavi Thakrar and Naved Nasir, photography by Jon Cattam, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available September 5.

© Press Association 2019