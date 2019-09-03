Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my ex-wife resent our children’s relationship with their step-mother?’

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a man whose ex can’t seem to accept that his new wife is in their children’s lives.

The problem…

“I remarried some nine years ago, and my ex-wife and I agreed between us that we would always have a flexible relationship when it came to our children. They get on so well with my new wife and they seem to be really fond of her, which is great. However, it seems my first wife resents this and has caused a number of scenes at family gatherings, where she has accused my present wife of trying to steal her children from her. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“My daughter had a baby two years ago and, so she could return to work quickly, she asked my wife (who works from home) to look after him for two days a week. My wife was delighted to help out, but the last nine months have been absolute hell for her. She’s had to put up with a barrage of phone calls from my first wife, who calls daily to accuse her of trying to drive a rift between her and her grandson!

“It’s made my wife so unhappy that, in the end, we had to tell my daughter we couldn’t continue with the arrangement. That really upset her as it means it’s no longer worth her while going out to work; it makes us feel guilty, but we don’t know what else we can do.”

Fiona says…

“If anyone ought to feel guilty here, it’s your ex-wife! I don’t know what caused the break-up of your first marriage, but it happened – and while it can take someone a while to work through a break-up, nine years is long enough. You’re not to blame for creating this current satiation, she is, and if she doesn’t realise how difficult she’s making life for her children then she’s not being much of a mother either.

“When I started reading your letter, I assumed your children were young, but it rapidly became clear that they are old enough to assert themselves. Your wife has done far more for your daughter than many stepmothers would have willingly done, and you are lucky that your children have such a good relationship with her. Perhaps it’s time that they stood up to their mother and told her that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable. In fact, it’s far more likely to mean they become alienated from her than anything you or your wife might be doing.

“It sounds to me that your ex-wife is a very unhappy lady who hasn’t ever really adjusted to the fact that you’re remarried. This doesn’t, though, give her and excuse to make other people suffer. Were you in a position to suggest it, I’d say encourage her to seek counselling help in order to overcome her resentment. Under the circumstances, though, it might come better from one of your children. Relate (relate.org.uk) or a local family mediation service might be able to help, and you should find a number of these through an internet search engine.

“They say that getting over a relationship can take about half as long as the relationship lasted. You don’t indicate how long you were married for previously but, as you’ve now been re-married for nine years, if your first marriage was less than 18 years then your wife definitely needs help.

“Why she’s failed to realise that your new wife is not some kind of wicked stepmother but is, instead, someone who cares about her children, who is kind and caring, I cannot say. There are a few obvious things you might consider doing – such as changing your phone number and making sure she doesn’t have the new one or blocking all her calls to your phones. That might not be feasible for you though, if there are young children involved.

“Whatever you do though, I hope you can find a way to continue to support your children and now grandchildren without your ex blighting the relationship you have with them.”

