Great Taste Golden Fork Awards 2019: These are the big winners to watch out for

2nd Sep 19 | Lifestyle

From gelato aficionados to anise and fennel flavoured honey producers.

When it comes to the Great Taste Golden Fork Awards, at no point can you say with any seriousness: ‘Stick a fork in me – I’m done’. There’s just too much to try, taste and celebrate.

Run by the Guild Of Fine Food, the prestigious Golden Forks (it’s like the Oscars for food) recognise the best of the Guild’s Great Taste Award winners from around the UK and Ireland – artisans and specific products alike.

So here are the most delectable items to fill your kitchen with, and the producers to make a note of, as of now…

The biggest gong of the night – aka the Supreme Champion award – went to Swoon Gelato, the Bath and Bristol gelatarie, for their Nocciola Gelato (hazelnut, if you’re not fluent in Italian – and those hazelnuts are plucked from trees on the hilly Alta Langa in northern Italy, no less).

In fact, ice cream was quite a hit, with Burnt Honey Ice Cream from Hadley’s Dairy and the intriguing sounding Salted Caramel and Liquorice Gelato from Gelato Gusto both nabbing Forks too.

Swoon Gelato's nocciola gelato (Swoon Gelato/PA)
Swoon Gelato’s Nocciola Gelato (Swoon Gelato/PA)

Booze, quite rightly, came out top in the Golden Forks for Ireland (Longueville House Beverages’ Longueville Mór Cider), Northern Ireland (Whitewater Brewery Co‘s Kreme dela Kremlin) and Wales (New Quay Honey Farm/Afon Mêl’s Afon Mêl Heather Mead).

Meanwhile, next time you fancy roasting a free range shoulder of pork for your Sunday roast, Red Hill Farm, run by Jane and Terry Tomlinson, is your best bet. If it’s guanciale (cured pig cheek) you’re craving though, it has to be Capreolus Fine Foods‘ version.

And if you’re hungry for an immediate snack, grab a slab of hot toast, really good butter and a jar of Golden Fork winner BeeWell‘s organic Anise and Fennel Honey. It just sounds too good.

