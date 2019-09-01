3 cocktails that channel the spirit of the Peaky Blinders

These boozy drinks will slip down a treat while you’re watching the new series.

For big fans of gritty gangster drama, Peaky Blinders, you’ll be intrigued to know that if you head to the original gang’s stomping ground, you can still find some of their local watering holes, where illegally distilled spirits were common at the time.

Ancestors of Chris Sadler, who sits at the helm of Sadler’s Brewing Co. today, owned and ran a multitude of pubs in Birmingham and the Black Country, which members of the gang are said to have frequented.

“Tales echo through the family, especially from my grandfather on the Sadler side, who would conjure up stories of these gangster-style characters hanging out in family premises,” says Chris, Sadler’s managing director and sixth-generation brewer.

“The Peaky Blinders gang were very much part of our family’s reality at the time, and so there’s a fascination with that era that still stands today.”

The Sadler’s Peaky Blinder range of spirits “is a small nod to our roots, and pays homage to our proud place in brewing and distilling history,” says Chris.

Here are three Brummie recipes to rustle up before tonight’s thrilling action unfolds…

1. Deco Passion

Sharply dressed, this elegant gin cocktail is a beautiful blend of sweet and dry spice.

Ingredients: 50ml Peaky Blinder Spiced Gin (£22, 70cl, The Drop Store), 20ml passion fruit liqueur, 20ml orange juice, 20ml cranberry juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml vanilla gomme syrup.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake and pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with mint and viola flowers.

2. Jazz Father

Our take on the classic Godfather. Using Peaky Blinder Bourbon £21.99, 70cl, Master of Malt) rather than scotch, the Jazz Fathercombines bitter and sweet.

Ingredients: 50ml Peaky Blinder Bourbon, 20ml amaretto, 2 dashes orange bitters, 5ml simple syrup, 35ml lemon juice.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake and pour into an ice filled martini glass. Garnish with skewered maraschino cherries.

3. Whiskey Sour

This classic cocktail is a stunning blend of sour lemon and Irish Whiskey.

Ingredients: 50ml Peaky Blinder Irish Whiskey (£24.99, 70cl, Master of Malt), 25ml lemon juice, 12ml gomme syrup, 12ml egg white, lemon zest, dash of Angostura Bitters.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add all of the ingredients. Shake hard for about 15 seconds and strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the lemon wedge and maraschino cherry.

Peaky Blinders, Series 5 airs on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm.

