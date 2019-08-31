How to make Kim-Joy’s lavender and lemon pandaleines

This take on the classic cakes could not be cuter.

“These madeleines are best eaten the same day, and are especially good with a hot cup of tea,” says 2018 Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy Hewlett.

“The difference in temperature between the hot oven and the cold mixture/pan is what makes these form that distinctive ‘hump’ that all good madeleines need. And the cute panda faces will add a smile to your face!”

Ingredients:

(Makes 12-15)

100g caster or granulated sugar

2 medium eggs

70g salted butter, plus extra for greasing

135g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

3/4tsp culinary lavender buds

30ml whole milk

For the lemon dip:

40–45ml lemon juice

200g icing sugar

Plus:

Black food dye

A little extra icing sugar

(Ellis Parrinder/PA)

Method:

1. Put the caster sugar and eggs, ideally, in a stand mixer (or use a handheld electric whisk) and whisk on high speed for about seven minutes, or until thick and holds a trail. Meanwhile, melt the butter in 20-second bursts in the microwave so that it is liquid but not too hot. Combine the flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Grind the lavender with a mortar and pestle to break up.

2. When the sugar and egg mixture is thick and holds a trail, pour in the milk, then sift in the flour and baking powder. Add the lavender and then whisk until just incorporated. Pour in the cooled melted butter and whisk again until just combined. Do not over-mix. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the freezer for 30 minutes.

3. Grease a madeleine mould, then freeze it. Preheat the oven to 240°C/475°F/Gas mark 9.

4. When the mixture has finished chilling, use a spatula to transfer it to a piping bag. Snip a medium tip and pipe 12–15 blobs into the chilled mould.

5. Place in the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6. Bake for eight to 12 minutes until each madeleine has a hump and is starting to colour at the edges. When baked, slide them out of the mould and onto a rack.

6. Meanwhile, make the lemon dip. Whisk the lemon juice and icing sugar together until smooth and runny but still opaque when coating the back of a spoon. Add a little more lemon juice or icing sugar until you have the correct consistency. Pour into a cup suitable for dipping the madeleines into and cover with plastic wrap.

7. When the madeleines are cool, dip, one by one (narrow, scalloped end first), into the lemon dip. Leave the madeleines to set on a rack.

8. Mix the remaining lemon dip with black food dye and a little extra icing sugar until it becomes pipeable. Transfer to a piping bag and cut a small tip. When the white icing has set, use the black icing to pipe ears, eyes and a nose on each madeleine.

Baking With Kim-Joy: Cute And Creative Bakes To Make You Smile by Kim-Joy, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Quadrille, priced £18.99. Available now.

