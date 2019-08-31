How to make Kim-Joy’s lavender and lemon pandaleines

31st Aug 19 | Lifestyle

This take on the classic cakes could not be cuter.

aea60d6a-4845-47c5-b58e-cf7535488847

“These madeleines are best eaten the same day, and are especially good with a hot cup of tea,” says 2018 Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy Hewlett.

“The difference in temperature between the hot oven and the cold mixture/pan is what makes these form that distinctive ‘hump’ that all good madeleines need. And the cute panda faces will add a smile to your face!”

View this post on Instagram

LOOOOOK what’s arrived!!! 📚📚😍😍 it’s my ACTUAL BOOK!!! 💖💖💖 received a preview copy in the post and it’s SO exciting and kind of unreal to be holding it! Swipe to see some boomerangs and a little video flick through 🎉😍🎉 cannot wait for August 22nd/september 3rd! Ahhhhhh 🥰🥰🥰 You can still preorder now – the link is in my bio! Or see my story highlights for a signed copy from Waterstones. I’m also sorting out a signing schedule and will reveal soon ☺️💖 thank you for all your support 🙏☺️☺️ @quadrillebooks 💖 not too long to go now! . . . . #baking #bake #bakingbook #food #cooking #book #bookrelease #kimjoybakes #bakingwithkimjoy #recipes #recipebook #gbbo #gbbs

A post shared by KIM-JOY 🐢 (@kimjoyskitchen) on

Ingredients:
(Makes 12-15)

100g caster or granulated sugar
2 medium eggs
70g salted butter, plus extra for greasing
135g plain flour
1tsp baking powder
3/4tsp culinary lavender buds
30ml whole milk

For the lemon dip:
40–45ml lemon juice
200g icing sugar

Plus:
Black food dye
A little extra icing sugar

lavender and lemon pandaleines from Baking With Kim-Joy (Quadrille, £18.99) (Ellis Parrinder/PA)
(Ellis Parrinder/PA)

Method:

1. Put the caster sugar and eggs, ideally, in a stand mixer (or use a handheld electric whisk) and whisk on high speed for about seven minutes, or until thick and holds a trail. Meanwhile, melt the butter in 20-second bursts in the microwave so that it is liquid but not too hot. Combine the flour and baking powder in a separate bowl. Grind the lavender with a mortar and pestle to break up.

2. When the sugar and egg mixture is thick and holds a trail, pour in the milk, then sift in the flour and baking powder. Add the lavender and then whisk until just incorporated. Pour in the cooled melted butter and whisk again until just combined. Do not over-mix. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the freezer for 30 minutes.

3. Grease a madeleine mould, then freeze it. Preheat the oven to 240°C/475°F/Gas mark 9.

4. When the mixture has finished chilling, use a spatula to transfer it to a piping bag. Snip a medium tip and pipe 12–15 blobs into the chilled mould.

5. Place in the oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 200°C/400°F/Gas mark 6. Bake for eight to 12 minutes until each madeleine has a hump and is starting to colour at the edges. When baked, slide them out of the mould and onto a rack.

6. Meanwhile, make the lemon dip. Whisk the lemon juice and icing sugar together until smooth and runny but still opaque when coating the back of a spoon. Add a little more lemon juice or icing sugar until you have the correct consistency. Pour into a cup suitable for dipping the madeleines into and cover with plastic wrap.

7. When the madeleines are cool, dip, one by one (narrow, scalloped end first), into the lemon dip. Leave the madeleines to set on a rack.

8. Mix the remaining lemon dip with black food dye and a little extra icing sugar until it becomes pipeable. Transfer to a piping bag and cut a small tip. When the white icing has set, use the black icing to pipe ears, eyes and a nose on each madeleine.

View this post on Instagram

COVER REVEAL!!!!!!! 🌈🐢🐈💫😱😀😱 Super beyond excited to share this with you all! ☺️ link in my bio to preorder! (Never thought I’d be be able to say stuff like that!! ☺️) I like to think the cover is a reflection of what’s inside – lots of colourful magical baking photos (space turtles included of course!), some step by step images to guide you, and little messages of positivity to keep you going! Also some useful stuff to know!: ‘Baking with Kim-Joy’ will be released 22nd August in the UK, and shortly after on 3rd September in the US and Canada. Available NOW to preorder online and in all good bookstores, click the link in my bio! ☺️💖🙏🙏 Thank you to everyone who has preordered already and supported me 🙏☺️💕 . Thanks to everyone at @quadrillebooks Photo: @ellisparrinder Makeup and hair: @danni_hair_makeup Props: @charlottelovely Illustrations: @housecatillustration Kitchen buddy: @hebe_konditori Lettering: @marykatemcdevitt . (Not in any particular order!) . . . . #kimjoybakes #baking #bake #gbbo #gbbo2018 #greatbritishbakingshow #gbbs #bakingbook #book #recipebook #cakes #cakedecorating #biscuitdecorating #cookiedecorating #bakingideas #coverreveal

A post shared by KIM-JOY 🐢 (@kimjoyskitchen) on

Baking With Kim-Joy: Cute And Creative Bakes To Make You Smile by Kim-Joy, photography by Ellis Parrinder, is published by Quadrille, priced £18.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Arnold Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to Franco Columbu
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays heartfelt tribute to Franco Columbu

British tourists ranked among worst in the world – including by other Brits
British tourists ranked among worst in the world – including by other Brits

Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Kim Kardashian West’s cryptic tweets spark fan speculation over new Kanye album

Kim Kardashian West’s cryptic tweets spark fan speculation over new Kanye album
Selling a property for the first time? Here’s what you need to know

Selling a property for the first time? Here’s what you need to know
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson dazzle on red carpet at Venice Film Festival

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video