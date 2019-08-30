Video: This gym class involves CBD to help speed up muscle and joint recovery

This year has really been the year of CBD. Thanks to its many touted benefits, it’s increasingly used in everything from beauty products to non-alcoholic drinks. Now, the fitness industry is getting involved in the CBD craze.

Gymbox has started a new class focusing on muscle and joint recovery, with the help of patches infused with cannabidiol (CBD). They’re non-psychoactive and are said to reduce inflammation, which will help speed up recovery.

Stretching and resting your body is just as important as the workout itself, and the ‘Cannabliss’ class focuses on just that. Using tools like foam rollers and lacrosse balls you are led through a series of moves to get into the knots and tight parts of your body. Think of it as like a sports massage – it could get uncomfortable, but in a really good way. You won’t necessarily feel the patches during the class, but hopefully your muscles will thank you for it later.

The Gymbox class ‘Cannabliss’ is on offer at several London locations; Elephant and Castle, Farringdon, Holborn, Westfield London and Westfield Stratford. Book from 7am the day before at gymbox.com.

All classes are free for Gymbox members, and non-members can purchase a day pass for £20.

