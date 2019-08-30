Insta-dad Simon Hooper â€“ aka â€˜Father of Daughtersâ€™ â€“ on the importance of family mealtimes

30th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

He may be an Instagram star but dad to four girls, Simon Hooper, isnâ€™t about to let his kids use phones at the dinner table. By Lisa Salmon.

Ever had a family argument at the dinner table? It would be unusual if you hadn’t. New research suggests 95% of families have disagreements at mealtimes – including Simon Hooper, aka Instagram’s ‘Father of Daughters’.

The popular ‘Insta-dad’ has a million followers on the social media platform, where he posts about his sometimes chaotic life as a dad to four girls (aged 12, eight and three-year-old twins). He says: “Manners, politics, music, films, the colour of the sky – you name it and we somehow manage to turn polite conversation into a lively discussion at the dinner table. I’m not even sure how that happens.

“Perhaps it’s because my older girls are at that age when they argue black is white and vice-versa just for the sake of it. But it’s nice to know we’re not alone – nine in 10 families have disagreements over things like money, video games and the children’s day at school, which makes us feel more normal!”

View this post on Instagram

AD – How much time do you actually spend together as a family & how do you make sure you make the most of that quality time? Although filling the silence has never been an issue for us, and despite it seeming like we’re constantly up in each other’s grills, in reality, we’re only really together for about 90 minutes a day & most of that time is spent airing our differences. But this is exactly what @mccainuk is celebrating! Their research into the ‘Nation’s Conversations’ reveals that family life isn’t all riding unicorns while laughing and living in a mass of endless hugs. It’s our differences that bind us together and make us a family. Topics like whether the kids’ clothes are appropriate to be worn outside, those awkward questions you wouldn’t wanted to asked in public, whether the noise that emanates from the girls’ rooms can actually be classified as music or if screens are educational tools or the reason our kids ignore all divide opinion, but none of these differences stop us from coming together at dinnertime. The question is, what do you talk about over dinner? #ad #NationsConversations #dinnertimedebate #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on

Hooper, 36, whose wife Clemmie, a midwife, is the equally popular Instagram influencer ‘Mother of Daughters’, is working with McCain to launch the Nation’s Conversations – a new report looking into what families are talking about at mealtimes. Their survey found that while money is the most contentious issue at the dinner table, a fifth of families have dinner table disagreements about their child’s social-media use, yet many parents now permit mobile phone use at dinner as a compromise.

Here, Hooper reveals what mealtimes are like in his house, and the effect being an Insta-dad has had on family life…

What’s it like being the only male in a family of six?

“Being the only man in the house isn’t all that bad, as I’ve created a team of daddy’s girls. My objective is to set the benchmark of how a man should treat people and act so high that no future partners will ever match up. Most of my ‘free time’ is spent chasing the girls around, clearing up and cooking, which, according to the Nations Conversations research, is becoming more common.

View this post on Instagram

There are times that my children are so unresponse to my commands that particularly lethargic sloths would call them slow. It's at these moments (usually when we're trying to nail a mudane activity like getting dressed or going to bed) I find myself concocting a one off game to stir them from their dormant state (like this double horsey ride I do to the sound of black beauty every freaking morning to get the twins somewhere near clothes), only to find i executed it so well that I immediately regret it as I know this will now become ingrained in my repertoire & demanded of me again & again. I just hope I don't I end up like a comedian who had one joke they were famous for & dined out on for a while, but then were forced to repeat said joke from the rest of their miserable lives until the day they were found crying in their dressing room repeating over and over again "I am more than a single punch line!" What have you started but now can't stop for fear destroying the routine? #doitagaindaddy #morethanaonetrickpony #ididittoowell #anythingtogetthemmoving #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod #twinlife #twins

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on


“I do still crave my alone time though, especially when they’re all shouting at each other. I guess that’s why toilets have locks and why I’ve taken a keen interest in DIY projects and cycling lately! As they get older, I fear the volume is only going to get turned up, so expect a lot of trips to the basement for more woodworking projects that never produce a finished article.”

What are family mealtimes like in your house?

“Hectic. Silence died a long time ago in this house and it’s more likely that I’ll be hit by lightning twice while buying the winning lottery ticket, and then get randomly selected to be an astronaut on the way home, than it is to get all six bums on seats at the same time during mealtimes. However, I guess this is the norm for us now, so we just roll with it.

“At least we try to make time to be together at the table, but according to the report, two-thirds of families miss out on that daily occasion to be a family, so I guess we’re lucky. Living in a household with two working parents, I can see how busy schedules can get in the way, but that just makes it all the more worthwhile to get around the dinner table – whether it’s hectic or not.”

Do you always sit at the table?

View this post on Instagram

Saturday lunch times in restaurants really should be rebranded as arts and crafts centres that occasionally serve food. There once was a time in the dim and distant past that going to a restaurant involved sitting down to enjoy a nice meal and whiling away the hours with idle chit chat. However as the number of small mouths to feed has increased, going to an eating establishment has now turned into an logistical kypton factor style challenge to see just how much of house we can cram into a bag and then, Dump on a table to keep the girls from killing eachother or drowning in an ocean of spilt drinks. We now carry more pens and paper than a optomistic travelling stationery salesmen who's just stocked up at the warehouse and is ready for a big day. Of course , when they tire of scribbling, the fall back is a screen. I never thought I'd be that parent, but I just don't care what people think anymore. Would you rather eat while your ears bleed from the screaming or judge me for letting my girls watch paw patrol in silence? Your choice! #webringthenoiseandthep #nodesserts #checkplease #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #instadad #fod

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on

“Yes, we try to. In reality, there are a only few moments in the day when we’re all together in one place, so we try to make the most of it. Dinner time is a great time to find out how our days have gone (but usually getting a response other than ‘fine’ is like getting blood from a stone from the eldest), but we also get to chat about stuff that people have learnt and plan the week ahead.”

Do you allow tech at the table?

“No, there’s time enough for screens away from the table. Apparently, 40% of parents now allow mobile devices at the dinner table, but we want our girls to focus on the value of normal human interaction. Real life is more important than the virtual one, although I’m sure they would beg to differ – and I’m sure this will be discussed over the table at some point in the very near future.”

Do you do any cooking?

“Yes, Clemmie and I share the responsibilities. We both work, so invariably one of us isn’t around to make dinner. That means the other person needs to pick up the slack – teamwork at its finest. Thankfully, the kids muck in now and again but end up making more mess than actual edible food.

“Although lots of families operate in this way, balancing and juggling, sharing roles – it does surprise me that almost two-thirds of parents admit mums still prepare the meals. Although men are taking more of a role in the household, there’s still some way to go, and I guess this is where flexible working and changes in legislation will really make a difference in the future.”

How has your life changed since you and Clemmie became Insta-parents?

View this post on Instagram

How to you get out of feeling down? Social media gets a bad rep when it comes to impacting mental health, but I'm not sure that's all that fair. Now you may just see me as 'that dad who makes a joke out of everything' but what you probably haven't realised is that I use instagram as a sort of free open source therapy. I get to openly talk about my challenges, my hopes & my fears, laugh about them & then send them off into the void of cyber space, where I get feedback from others who've dealt with those same challenges whilst making others realise that we all struggle and it's ok to laugh about it. And yet, recently I've haven't been feeling myself. it's not that I'm unhappy, I just feel a bit 'blah', a bit flat…… – like nothing matters. For as long as I can remember, I've been the hype man, the positive one : I see the solutions where my girls see problems. I see opportunities where others may see barriers, I basically keep things moving, but something has changed & I can't put my finger on what it is. perhaps it's my job. Or the summer holidays. or the lack of sleep or exercise. Maybe I need to get back on my bike or find a new hobby. Maybe I'm not fulfillled in some way that I haven't been able to identify. whatever it is, I'm in a funk, so i'm looking to you for advice: how do you lift yourself out of a low point and get back to being you? I'm all ears as I've never experienced this before. #crowdsourcetherapy #feelingflat #fatherofdaughters #dadlife #ibstadad #fod

A post shared by Simon, also known as FOD (@father_of_daughters) on

“It hasn’t really, and we want it that way. Of course, we get recognised now and again, but I still have my job and Clemmie is still a midwife. We still have a mortgage to pay every month and we still argue over everything. We do occasionally get invited to events, but I rarely go to them as I’m at work. That said, we do get to do some great things – providing experiences for the kids that will hopefully stay in their memories for a lifetime, like going to film premieres.”

Do you still have enough privacy?

“We choose what we share and therefore still have a degree of control over our privacy. That’s the way we like it. Talking openly about parenting was our choice, and in many ways I get back what I put out there. To me, Instagram is a kind of open source therapy that can be really positive, as it helps me share my challenges and I get crowd-sourced solutions from over a million people!”

© Press Association 2019

