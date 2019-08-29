Are you and your child school-ready? 10 ways to prepare

These tips from Parentkind will help make sure starting school goes smoothly for both parents and children.

The move from nursery or home into the reception year classroom marks a new chapter in a child’s life. It’s a real milestone – and one that both children and parents need to be prepared for.

The Parentkind charity (formerly PTA UK) runs the Be School Ready campaign, helping parents and kids get their school life off to a flying start.

Here, Sarah West from the charity outlines her tips for being prepared both for that first day at school and the subsequent settling in period.

1. Be positive about starting school

Reading your child books about starting school, and talking about the characters and the situations they find themselves in, can really help them understand what happens at school and to express their own feelings about starting school. Talking about your own school days can bring on fits of giggles. Teach your child some of your old playground games and dig out your class photos – challenge them to pick you out.

2. Practice makes perfect

Encourage your child to practise getting dressed and undressed, into and out of their school uniform, coat and PE kit. To make it easier for them, look for Velcro shoe straps and elasticated waistbands or clip-on ties; fiddly buttons and laces can be tricky at their age.

Playing games like shops, cafes and schools are a fun way for children to practise skills like packing their school bags or carrying plates, cutlery and a cup on a tray. Encourage them to use the toilet independently and remind them of basic hygiene rules – little fun prompts like making a hedgehog with their hands when washing them, will help them do it properly.

3. Do a dry run

Do a dry run of your route to school, as if it was the big day itself, so your child understands where they’re going and gets used to the journey they’ll soon be taking every day.

4. Get organised



It’s not just your child that’s preparing for a new routine – managing all the new things that come with school is just as important for you. There’s a surprising amount of admin to deal with – letters and forms come home every week, so it’s important to keep on top of them. Read the newsletters, familiarise yourself with the school website and note dates on your calendar.

5. Buy in bulk and label everything

Kids can get really messy in Reception class, so make sure you’ve got some spare uniform. Supermarkets generally have a good budget selection, but try to check out the PTA’s pre-loved uniform sale, particularly for items showing the school logo.

Once you have all that new uniform, the last thing you want is for it to end up in the lost property box, so make sure you label everything – labels with little pictures can help children who don’t recognise their name written down yet.



6. Don’t hang around

My top tip for their first day is to make sure you don’t stick around at drop off; it’s generally best to leave them to it and have a box of tissues ready at home – just in case of tears… yours, not theirs!

7. Get to know your child’s teacher



Be confident in raising any issues or concerns you have with your child’s class teacher. Remember, every child is different and understanding how you can support them will help your child achieve their potential. Many schools encourage parent engagement and teachers are generally happy to arrange calls or meetings.

8. Wrap around care options



Your school may run a breakfast or after-school club but if not, speak to other parents to find out if you can share lifts or childcare to help each other.

9. Get involved in school life



As a new parent, volunteering for the PTA, helping in class, or joining a parent council, are all great ways to be more involved with the school. By attending meetings and get-togethers, you’ll soon get to know other parents and learn more about the day-to-day running of the school. What’s more, children always like to see their parents being part of the school community. If you can’t make it to school because of work or other commitments, you can still stay in touch by joining school social media groups.

10. It’s not a race!

Try to avoid playground discussions about whose child can already read or count – your child will develop at their own pace. The qualities that matter most in reception-age children are things like curiosity, independence, imagination, and enjoying playing and sharing with other children.

