The first AI tourist chatbot is here â€“ and he can help you plan your Isle of Skye trip

The â€˜Donald from Skyeâ€™ chatbot can assist you with everything from golf courses to weather.

As remote, Hebridean islands go, the Isle of Skye seems to have everything. Tumbling waterfalls, photogenic hilltops, world-beating sunsets – and world-beating whiskies with which to enjoy them…

Now you can add to that list an AI-powered, 24/7 tourist chatbot affectionately known as Donald.

(iStock/PA)

A ginger gent with a tartan kilt, a bushy beard, and an anthropomorphic tractor called Fergie, Donald can answer queries from visitors in real time on his website, with up to the minute information on the island’s goings-on.

Though first revealed in November, he’s only now reaching his full chatbot capabilities, and can field enough information to be both charming and genuinely useful. His AI wouldn’t quite pass the Turing test yet, but its vocabulary is set to grow in the coming months.

(Donald from Skye/PA)

Currently Donald can tell you… *deep breath*, the weather, ferry times, train timetables, emergency phone numbers, and direct you to hospitals, churches, B&Bs, restaurants, golf courses, public toilets, and hotels. He can also provide a detailed answer to the question: “Where’s yer troosers?”

The brainchild of Skye native Calum MacDonald – and based on a drawing by his niece – the move comes partly as a response to an ongoing discussion about the role of visitors on the island. After decades of relative isolation, the island is now a bucket list destination the world over (Donald has already been translated into Mandarin) but it’s resulted reported overtourism in recent years.

The one-track roads to major beauty spots are regularly said to be clogged with traffic, and because the island’s wonders aren’t man-made, the local economy often sees relatively little benefit. In 2017, police issued a plea for visitors to book accommodation before travelling, as an increasing number were turning up at the police station after finding no room at the inn.

MacDonald is hoping his friendly neighbourhood chatbot will help manage Skye’s workload, and provide insights for future tourism strategies.

(iStock/PA)

“It has taken me the best part of a year to bring to life my vision,” he said, “but I couldn’t be happier with the results! The bot is pretty good at understanding people.

“Skye is the first place to have this,” MacDonald added, “and people should be very proud. This model is a no-brainer to me, every place should have one – it is local knowledge programmed by local people.”

© Press Association 2019