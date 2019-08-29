Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey show off their home makeover

29th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

As they grow their business, the MIC stars needed a space where they could work and relax in style. They invite Gabrielle Fagan in for a tour.

Made In Chelsea stars Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey are a couple in a hurry. Since reportedly taking a break from the popular show earlier this year, they’ve been focusing on their own business – and have just revealed transformations to their townhouse home.

Bubbly, glamorous Thompson, 29, is happily chatting about these style updates and their long list of plans – including their wedding which they recently announced they’d postponed from Christmas until next year – before giving us a tour of their ‘new look’ home.

“We postponed the wedding for nine months to focus on work,” she explains. “We’re so excited about our wedding day… I adore flowers, fashion and food, so the process is going to be a lot of fun – but you can forget the idea of the ‘perfect’ wedding. We’re going wildly off piste!”

It’s clear the pair have played by their own rules for their decor makeover too.

With help from stylists at Wayfair UK, they’ve transformed their lounge and office space into a personally tailored sanctuary, where they can work as well as relax.

“I’d describe our interior style as traditional blended with a contemporary touch,” says Thompson, who’s owned the property in London for six years and which, until now, has mainly been furnished with old furniture gifted by her parents.

She wanted to express her love of “symmetry” and take a “minimalist” approach, as well as “decluttering” and making storage a priority.

Louise and Ryan's living area (Wayfair/PA)
The couple wanted a relaxed living area: Richards 3 Seater Chesterfield Sofa, currently reduced to £1,299.99 from £2,392.49; Springfield Lounge Chair, reduced to £659.99 from £960; Springfield Footstool, reduced to £152.99 from £214.99; Elmer Coffee Table, reduced to £449.99 from £569.99; Harmony Flat-Woven Cream Rug, £53.99; Caldwell Ladder Bookcase, £146.99; ‘Splash II’ Framed Graphic Art, reduced to £96.99 from £115.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

The fitness fanatic says her vision was a “liveable and comfortable” look for their living/chill-out space, which has been achieved with a soft neutral colour palette and a Chesterfield sofa upholstered in cream linen.

The setting is enlivened with pops of colour – accents of forest green and navy – which feature in accessories and plants.

“I wanted our living room to be a cosy space that allows us to relax in the evenings after work, but at the same time we occasionally use it as a space for meetings,” explains Thompson.

They’ve ramped up the elegance with a mirrored coffee table, a large white rug and a gold and wood chequered bar cabinet, which holds a collection of metallic cocktail glasses perfect for parties.

[ad] 🏺 In your home you live by your own rules. No one can tell you where to place things, what clothes to wear, what to watch on tv or what to eat. If you wanna jump on your bed whilst listening to Eminem at full volume then you should. It’s a place where you choose how to live and create little moments and bigger memories that you will remember for a long time so it’s important that you create a space you love.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Over the last couple of years I’ve become increasingly interested in interior design and the process of building a truly personal space. So…. At the beginning of this year Ryan and I decided to redo our study and living area to better reflect our grown up lifestyle and the needs of our rapidly evolving business.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ I’ve shopped online at @WayfairUK for a long time so it made sense to collaborate with a brand that we love and respect.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Wayfair make it very easy to shop everything that you need for each different room on their site – they have such a wide range of furniture and accessories to choose from and the filter process is very good which is VERY IMPORTANT TO ME when shopping online! I also really appreciate the fact that many of their products can be shipped relatively quickly (compared to many furniture supplies). #MyWayfairUK Ps. I’m obsessed with that vase.

“The room’s adjacent to the study, so it was important when planning furniture that there was a good flow between the two rooms. I wanted the colours to be fairly neutral, using different tones of wood,” Thompson adds.

She and Libbey, also 29, have lived together for three years (their beloved pet dog, Koji, joined them last year), and Thompson’s younger brother Sam,  27, who was also on MIC and lives next door, is a frequent visitor.

“He’s around every single day. It’s a blessing and a curse having him living next door,” Thompson jokes. “But he’s seen the makeover and is a big fan and a little jealous!”

AD| 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞’𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 🏠 ⁣ ⁣ I moved in with Louise around 3 years ago. At that point I was living with both Louise and Sam, and an almost a full time camera crew. ⁣ Weird transition from living in flat share with a good buddy of mine. The only decoration we had in that place was a Nordic treadmill, an Olympic bar and some dumbbells. ⁣ Strangely enough, Louise used to love sleep overs at that place. ⁣ ⁣ When Sam made the ‘𝐁𝐢𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞’ to the house, next door, I was eager to start building a nest for Louise and I. I wanted to start fresh, do away with all the old furniture and build a home together. ⁣ ⁣ So with the help of @wayfairuk we were able to do just that. We focused on the front 2 rooms of the house and turned them into a home office and living room combo. ⁣ ⁣ The result is better than I could have anticipated and I can’t thank the team at Wayfair for all their creative efforts. It came just at the right time for us, as our new business venture has grown in strength, so have our ambitions. The home office is now equally as important as the oval office in the Whitehouse.⁣ ⁣ #MyWayfairUK⁣ ⁣ If you could add one piece of new furniture to your home, what would it be?

So do Thompson and Libbey always agree on decor choices?

“I do have my own taste but Louise calls the shots [on decor],” admits Libbey, smiling fondly at his fiancée.

The couple first met when Thompson employed Libbey as her personal trainer back in 2016, and they got engaged in summer 2018.

Much-needed storage at Louise and Ryand's home (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)
Black and Rattan Rack Highboard Cupboard, £409.99, and Hartwell Table Vase, £27.99, both available from October (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)

“My interior style is traditional countryside home – think SoHo Farmhouse style – but here we’ve got an old-meets-new look,” Libbey continues.

The house revolves around the office space on the ground floor, which Libbey describes as his “special room for me – my sanctuary”.

Thompson reveals they compromised on its style by opting for a “flexible” approach, with a dark wood dining table which doubles as a desk, and two sleek leather desk chairs.

Olmstead Mid-Back Desk Chair, currently reduced to £116.99 from £189; Siobhan Dining Table, currently reduced to £1,369.99 from £2,227.99;; similar mirror, Cambria Full Length Mirror, currently reduced to £139.99 from £185, Siljan Rug, £184.99, Wayfair (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)
The couple “compromised” on their office’s style: Olmstead Mid-Back Desk Chair, currently reduced to £122.99 from £189; Siobhan Dining Table, reduced to £1,469.99 from £2,227.99; Cambria Full Length Mirror (similar to style shown), currently reduced to £135.99 from £185, Siljan Rug, £184.99, Wayfair (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)

It had to be a ‘welcoming’ area, with plenty of space for them both to work from home without getting in each other’s way, and where they could also hold business meetings.

“Ryan was very keen on the idea of a traditional study area with a large Cambridge desk, but I knew the space wouldn’t fit such clunky antiquated pieces. Let’s just say we compromised! For me, it’s all about balance,” says Thompson, who points out that Koji has commandeered the green velvet chair in the corner.

Emi Tub Chair, By Monkey Machine, Emerald Green, £223.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)
Emi Tub Chair by Monkey Machine – Emerald Green, £235.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

“He’s obsessed with it! It’s his hangout spot. He sits there and watches us typing away all day long. I swear he even sleeps with one eye open to make sure we’re not slacking,” she says with a laugh – adding, ruefully, that their pooch’s ‘accidents’ have made it necessary to change their bedroom carpet.

She’s clearly thrilled at compliments they receive on their “smart space” office, which is decorated with framed maps – Thompson’s choice as a former geography student – and also reflects the couple’s passion for travel.

Every corner's full of character with a globe reflecting Louise's love of travel (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)
Every corner is full of character – a globe reflects their love of travel (Alexander Edwards for Wayfair/PA)

Thompson – who joined hit reality show MIC more than eight years ago now, and has a million-plus social media following – has just launched her own business, Live Like Louise, with an app due out soon, along with two new collections for her sportswear brand, Pocket Sport. She’s also starting her own YouTube channel.

In June, she admitted she got “really stressed” about planning her and Libbey’s big day, so they decided to put it on hold for a while, until they could create an event “that’s really us” in style.

This is the perfect ‘Live Like Louise’ constructed workout to get a burn on wherever you are in the world 🌍⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣⁣ – whether you’re at home, at a hotel, out and about, in the gym, in the park with friends… ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Save this freebie for later and give it a try ✌🏼 ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ You should do 3 sets of…. ⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 1⃣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 press ups ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 15 bicep curls (with resistant bands)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 15 triceps (with resistant bands) ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 15 chest presses (with resistant bands)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 15 front raise tensions (with resistant bands)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 2⃣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 DB row (with weights)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 hamner curl overhead presses (with weights)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 DB side raises (with weights)⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 3⃣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 bear crawls⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 wall presses ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ 10 alternate v sit⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Ps. Our full at home workout plan will be available to download soon.⁣ ⁣ Music 🎶 Imprint of Pleasure by Tube & Berger

Libbey says: “The main focus this year is to grow the business. It’s a do-or-die situation, so almost all of our energy is focused on this.”

Thompson adds: “It’s the first year where we haven’t worked for someone else, and it’s alarming how much you can do when you break free and use a little creativity.

“Finally, (we) have the time to focus a bit on our wedding plans. We’re trying to plan our wedding abroad without help, and hopefully investing in a place in the countryside to Airbnb. So 2019 is a big year for us!”

But, she confides, there’s still one home project she’d love to achieve – fitted wardrobes for her extensive collection of clothes, which are currently taking up space in three bedrooms!

Get the look in your own home

(L-R) Elaina 44.5cm Table Lamp, currently reduced to £36.99 from £39.99; Oversized 80cm Wall Clock, £76.99; Samir Scatter Cushion, currently reduced to £43.99 from £47.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)
(L-R) Elaina 44.5cm Table Lamp, currently reduced to £36.99 from £39.99; Oversized 80cm Wall Clock, £76.99; Samir Scatter Cushion, currently reduced to £45.99 from £47.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

