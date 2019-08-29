International Cabernet Sauvignon Day: 5 things to know about the world’s most famous red wine grape

Even cab sav lovers will find these facts surprising, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It’s the most widely planted grape in the world and even if you’ve never touched a drop of red wine, chances are you’ve heard of cabernet sauvignon.

King of the reds, it headlines the most famous and expensive wines in the world – namely the biggest names in Bordeaux – and no other grape could have coined the much-loved phrase: ‘You age like a glass of fine wine.’

A prince that shines in its youth, its concentrated blackcurrant fruit and firm tannins are built to last. And while it basks in the spotlight, these small, thick-skinned grapes are happy to blend in with the crowd and cheer the soft plummy flavours of other cherished red berries.

To raise a glass and celebrate International Cabernet Sauvignon Day, here’s what we’ve gathered from the grapevine…

1. It’s an offspring of one of our favourite white wines

Who would have believed that cab sav was related to sauvignon blanc?

As Oz Clarke and Margaret Rand write in their book Grapes & Wines: “Cabernet Sauvignon is a chance crossing of cabernet franc and sauvignon blanc. The clue, ironically enough, was there in the name all along – and in the flavour.”

Tasting note… think green peppercorn, eucalyptus, dried herbs and bay leaf.

2. Bordeaux is its birthplace but it’s not the most widely planted vine there

So while the Left Bank (left of the Gironde River) is known for its cabernet sauvignon dominant blends – red wine appellations such a Médoc, Pauillac, St Julien – merlot (its half-sibling) is the most planted grape.

3. This multilingual grape is so popular, it speaks to wine lovers on five continents

Relatively easy to grow as long as the sun shines, it has the kudos of being bottled in Europe, Chile, USA, Australia, Spain, China, Argentina, Italy, South Africa and Eastern Europe.

Top pick: Ho-Lan Soul, Organic Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 2015, Helen Mountain East, Ningxia scooped a Gold medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.

4. Cab sav steals the limelight in some of Italy’s most famous wines

Ever heard of a Super Tuscan? It’s a term used to describe top drops from Tuscany. Essentially, they contain some grapes in the blend that aren’t native to the region – particularly the deep blackcurrant flavours of cabernet sauvignon which adds richness and structure to the local sangiovese grape. Look out for the Sassicaia label which is cited as being ‘the first Super Tuscan.’

5. Californian cabernet sauvignon enjoys cult status

The Napa Valley is at the top of its wine game and these sun-kissed, opulent, velvety smooth, blockbuster reds can go the distance and reward the hedonist in the cellar for 10 years or more.

If you’re feeling plush, try Opus One. A joint venture between the late Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild, the 2015 vintage of this Bordeaux-style blend is priced in the region of £1,600 for a case of six. Well, we can always dream.

