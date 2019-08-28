As Marks & Spencer start selling fresh goji berries, here are 4 health reasons to eat them

If you’re the type of person that knows their cacao-infused matcha latte from their chia seed pudding, you’ll probably already know that goji berries have some pretty impressive health benefits going for them.

Also known as ‘wolfberries’, these ruby-coloured spheres have been used in Chinese medicine for hundreds of years, but they’ve recently been popularised as a superfood in the Western world.

Previously, shoppers could only pick them up in dried form, but now Marks & Spencer has announced it’s the first UK retailer to sell fresh punnets of the berries, which have a sweet and slightly sour taste.

Fresh goji berries just need a quick rinse under the tap and their stalks removing by hand, but then they’re great for adding into cereals, salads, desserts, smoothies or even a late-summer G&T.

So what makes them so special? We’ve rounded up a few fast facts.

1. They’re high in disease-fighting antioxidents

Goji berries are rich in antioxidants which can help to keep the body healthy. These compounds slow the process of ageing by stabilising free radicals in the body – it’s thought these unstable atoms cause damage to cells and can contribute to several chronic diseases.

Getting a daily dose of goji berries may also help to ward off a September sniffle. A 2014 study found that they helped older mice fight against the flu more effectively than those who were given a flu vaccine.

2. They may be good for eyesight

Want to keep your eyes in good nick? Goji berries may be able to help, thanks to their zeaxanthin content – a specific type of antioxidant.

A study published in 2011 found that eating goji berries every day for over 90 days helped to prevent soft drusen accumulation in the eyes of elderly patients, one of the major signs of macular degeneration.

3. They’re high in lots of important vitamins

There’s a lot of goodness packed into each berry. Goji’s are high in vitamin A – which is essential for maintaining healthy vision and the normal function of your immune system – and vitamin C – which is vital for the growth, development and repair of your body tissues.

The berries are also packed with vitamins B, 1 ,2, 3, 5 and 6, which are linked to energy levels, brain function and cell metabolism.

4. They’re good for your skin

Good skin starts from the inside out and if you’re looking to make your breakfast more skin-friendly, it’s a good idea to add some goji berries into the mix.

As well as being chock-full of free radical fighting antioxidants – a process which some say can delay the signs of ageing – they also contain beta-carotene, a plant phytochemical which gives the berry its vibrant red colour.

Beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A in the body, and is often used in skincare ingredients to boost skin health, protect against UV light damage and reduce inflammation.

Goji berries sound pretty great, right? If you fancy putting some in your packed lunch, you can pick up a punnet from nationwide Marks & Spencer stores now (£3 for 100g). That’s your desk-side sweet fix sorted.

© Press Association 2019