En-suite dreams: Journey through the Highlands in comfort and style aboard the Caledonian Sleeper

The wilds of Scotland are within anybody’s reach on a luxury train trip. Tess de la Mare has her ticket to ride.

“Everybody loves the sound of a train in the distance,” so the Paul Simon song goes. But there’s nothing quite like being aboard a train rolling its way through the savage beauty of the Scottish Highlands.

The new Caledonian Sleeper service running from London Euston aims to put the magic back into train travel, and with growing angst around the environmental impact of flying, the offering couldn’t be more timely.

The £150 million upgrade means club-class guests can now enjoy en-suite and double cabins, a sit-down dining car and – if you time it right – breakfast in bed as the train chugs through the Cairngorms.

The new train is the perfect fit for a partnership with Great Rail Journeys, who offer a tailored and accessible Highland experience for those whose days of wild camping and 20-mile hikes might be over.

The new upgraded sleeper train boasts en-suite cabins and double beds (Tess de la Mare/PA)

On my trip, the first stop is a morning of dolphin-spotting on the Moray Firth aboard the Dolphin Spirit. Unfortunately, the shy cetaceans aren’t quite in the mood for tourist pleasing, but our guide keeps us entertained with her artful telling of local folklore.

The ghost stories don’t stop at the boat though. The following night, we stay at Tulloch Castle, which claims to being one of the most-haunted locations in Scotland.

Lying just outside of the town of Dingwall, Tulloch was built to withstand attacks by rival clans in the 16th century, with successive generations modifying and adding to the fortress until the early 20th century, when it fell into disrepair and was eventually turned into a luxury hotel.

Tulloch Castle is one of the most-haunted locations in Scotland (Tess de la Mare/PA)

An evening at Tulloch is rounded off with tales of the ghostly green lady, a porter still making his rounds centuries after his death, and the spectral housekeeper who rearranges the tablecloths when they are not up to her standards.

Despite a delicious three-course meal, a comprehensive wine list and comfortable, spacious rooms, it is difficult to get a good night’s sleep when there are so many restless souls wandering about.

Staff members promise the ghosts behave themselves if spoken to firmly, but several guests still apparently find their televisions switching on randomly.

After a fitful night, many travellers would be grateful for the soothing ride on the Kyle Line to Lochalsh through the spectacular scenery of the Highlands. Once threatened with closure, the route was saved by campaigners and is now popular with tourists – many of them heading on to Eilean Donan.

Built at the meeting of three sea lochs, this little castle was built in the 13th century by Clan MacKenzie as a stronghold against the Vikings, and over the centuries became a symbol of resistance to English rule.

In 1719 it was blown up in a bid to crush the Jacobite rebellion and lay in ruins for almost 200 years before being rebuilt, brick by brick, by Lt Col John MacRae-Gilstrap, whose descendants still own the site today.

The castle’s dramatic backdrop has made it popular with filmmakers and among its many screen credits are Highlander, The World Is Not Enough and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Eilean Donan’s beauty is not lost on its visitors either, with everyone stopping for a few snaps and selfies before crossing the bridge to the castle itself for a tour of the inside.

After lunch in Eilean Donan’s gourmet cafe, it’s time to pile back onto the bus for the journey to the Alladale Wilderness Reserve, a former sports estate now at the forefront of the rewilding movement.

Alladale Wilderness Reserve lets guests get back to nature while still being wrapped in luxury (Tess de la Mare/PA)

It is owned by Paul Lister – heir to the MFI furniture fortune – who bought the land back in 2003.

Since then, he and his team have overseen the planting of almost one million trees in a bid to stabilise the soil and restore habitat that has been stripped right back for centuries to facilitate grouse shooting.

Alladale’s glacier-carved valley is a haven for herds of red deer, countless birds, Highland cattle and – as of last year – a successful breeding pair of Scottish wildcats after years of trying to establish a colony there.

It’s estimated that there are fewer than 400 pure wildcats left in the world but Alladale’s pair have now had two litters, after the reserve set up a conservation programme with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

Paul Lister’s biggest dream, however, and one he has spent years trying to negotiate, is the reintroduction of wolves.

But the project could be some years off as the prospect of a 9ft-high fence erected around huge swathes of Alladale’s land has met with fierce opposition from some segments of the community.

Anyone has the right to roam freely across Scotland’s wild places, but if that’s maybe a few years behind you now, Alladale’s rangers offer 4×4 tours to allow all guests to enjoy the incredible landscape they have worked so hard to restore.

Highland Cattle on the Alladale Wilderness Reserve (Tess de la Mare/PA)

While it may be wilderness outside, Alladale’s lodge is all luxury. Guests can look forward to a richly-decorated suite, with walls coated with artworks, lavish soft furnishings, and a bathroom fit for the aristocrats who would have once graced the premises.

In keeping with the reserve’s sustainable ethos, the food is all locally sourced and – in the expert hands of Alladale’s chef – is equal to any haute cuisine flown from the four corners of the earth.

The hold Alladale has over its guests means many come back year after year. Sadly, our stay has to come to an end, and it’s time to get back on board the Caledonian Sleeper at Glasgow for the overnight journey back to London.

While the sleeper is a joy for some, the roll-out of the service has suffered a few teething problems. But when everything goes to plan, the ride is so magical, it makes you wish every train was a sleeper train.

How to get there

Great Rail Journeys (greatrail.com; 01904 527 108) offer a seven-day escorted small group Castles and Wildlife of Scotland tour from £1595pp. The trip includes return travel on the Caledonian Sleeper, hotel accommodation, all rail and excursions and selected meals

© Press Association 2019