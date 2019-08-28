Summer highlights: 9 wonderful whites, reds and rosé wines we’d love to drink again

There’s still time to enjoy summer’s finest drops before the sunshine disappears entirely, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

It may feel like we’re nearing the last of the summer wine, but that doesn’t mean you have to switch styles – just yet.

If you’re eager to hold on to the sunshine season for as long as possible, now is the ideal time to savour some of our favourite drops from the past few months. This is especially true if the wine rack’s looking a little lacklustre, and the recent heatwave is inspiring thoughts of a glorious Indian summer.

Fill those gaps with floral bouquets, heady scents and labels which left a lasting impression, and enjoy your favourite summer wine one more time. Here’s our top picks…

1. Cimarosa Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Marlborough, New Zealand (£5.99, Lidl stores)

(Lidl/PA)

Now here’s a sunny surprise. Convincingly good with scents of passion fruit and blossom, it captures sauvignon blanc’s vibrant character with its zesty, citrus flavours, fruity freshness and subtle mineral notes. A steal.

2. Riveras Sauvignon Blanc 2018, Leyda Valley, Chile (currently reduced to £8.99 from £9.99, Aldi)

(Aldi/PA)

When I looked at the back of this wine label, which reads: ‘You are holding our lively, aromatic Leyda Valley sauvignon blanc which was named best sauvignon in 2018’, my attention was piqued. Chile’s near perfect growing conditions can give New Zealand a run for its money, and this is seductively aromatic with a melange of passion fruit, peach, delicate lime, citrus and peach, as well as some leafy, herbal notes. Just delicious.

3. Banfi San Angelo Pinot Grigio 2017, Tuscany, Italy (£14.79, The Drink Shop)

(Banfi/PA)

A pinot grigio with personality, there’s nothing neutral about this little treasure from Tuscany. Fruitier than its northern Italian cousins, a gorgeous bouquet of pear drops, ripe peach and rich, honeyed notes brings instant pleasure, with a fine burst of acidity for some citrusy freshness and a ready-to-drink summer vibe. Delectable on its own, with seafood linguine or pesto alla genovese. Saluti!

4. Côtes de Provence Saint Victoire Rosé 2018, France (£12, Marks & Spencer stores, or by the case online)

(Marks & Spencer/PA)

A beautiful ballerina pink that’s suave and elegant with a bouquet of dried berries, floral accents and candied citrus fruits, plus cherry, plum and ripe citrus supported by moderate acidity. There’s an alluring silkiness that lets the flavours shine through.

5. Studio by Miraval 2018, France (£12, Co-op stores)

(Co-op/PA)

The pinnacle of the Provencal rosé style, meet Studio by Miraval, the latest release from Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. It follows their iconic Miraval Rosé, which sold out in five hours when first released in 2012. Just as gorgeous, with exquisite aromas of ripe raspberries and strawberries, the wine is the palest blush, with a silky, fresh palate of redcurrants, nectarines and succulent red fruits, and a wonderful purity that’s as seductive as the first model.

6. Alain Grignon Carignan Vielles Vignes PGI Pays de l’Hérault 2018, France (£5.99, Majestic)

(Majestic/PA)

Carignan sometimes gets a bad rap – it’s a workhorse grape that’s widely planted in the south of France – but old carignan vines such as this little gem (nifty at 50) can really rev up the taste buds, and its alluring floral nose of blackberries entwined with florals makes you think of fulsome blooms. Deliciously juicy, with punchy cherry-fruited flavours topped with vanilla, satisfying sweet spice closes the finish. A red that really grows on you.

7. Santa Tresa Cerasuolo 2017, Sicily, Italy (currently reduced to £8.15 from £10.15 until Sep 9, Ocado)

(Santa Tresa/PA)

What we love most about this pitch-perfect cherry red – a blend of Nero d’ Avola and Frapatto – is how it’s brimming with wild berries, cherry and sweet spice. And it’s so easygoing and food-friendly, it tastes utterly delicious with practically anything – from parma ham-wrapped grissini and olives, to plates of pasta – it’s supple, lively freshness makes it a real crowd-pleaser and dependably delicious.

8. Taste the Difference Marzemino Trentino 2018, Veneto, Italy (£8.50, Sainsbury’s stores)

(Sainsbury’s/PA)

A wine that’s immediately likeable with its pretty postcard label, violet florals and lively, fruity cherries and berries that glide down effortlessly – especially when it’s served lightly chilled (try a cooler sleeve). A joy to drink, it’s beautifully refreshing on its own, and a favourite with mushroom risotto and shavings of Parmesan.

9. Quinta do Espirito Santo 2017, Vinho Regional de Lisboa, Portugal (£9.99, Laithwaite’s)

(Laithwaite’s/PA)

A tasty little number that’s easy, approachable and a great match with lamb chops, herbs and potato salad. Fragrant and gloriously rich, it shows engaging damson fruits infused with warm spice on the nose, with intense waves of blackberry, plummy-damson fruit and juicy redcurrants topped with the faintest hint of coffee and lick of vanilla. A smooth ride all the way.

