Video: Explore London on the city’s first bar on an open top bus

Love drinking al fresco? Love sightseeing? Then the new London Bus Bar is for you.

When the weather is good, there’s nothing better than clinking glasses with friends in the sunshine – preferably with a view.

But you could go one better than a pub beer garden or a swanky rooftop drinking spot, and explore a city at the same time.

The Original Tour have launched the city’s first ever bus bar, taking drinkers on a journey around the capital’s highlights, while they sit back and enjoy the rooftop garden decked out with festival-style lighting and flowers. It’s perfect for a date with a difference, or for saving time if you’re visiting London – drink and get those all-important travel pictures in the bag.

The London Bus Bar will be operating until the end of September. Tickets are £25, book here.

© Press Association 2019