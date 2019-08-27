Video: Explore London on the city’s first bar on an open top bus

27th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

Love drinking al fresco? Love sightseeing? Then the new London Bus Bar is for you.

6b828235-f77b-4e25-989d-11a5bb8b6176

When the weather is good, there’s nothing better than clinking glasses with friends in the sunshine – preferably with a view.

But you could go one better than a pub beer garden or a swanky rooftop drinking spot, and explore a city at the same time.

The Original Tour have launched the city’s first ever bus bar, taking drinkers on a journey around the capital’s highlights, while they sit back and enjoy the rooftop garden decked out with festival-style lighting and flowers. It’s perfect for a date with a difference, or for saving time if you’re visiting London – drink and get those all-important travel pictures in the bag.

The London Bus Bar will be operating until the end of September. Tickets are £25, book here.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album
Harry Styles talks about horrific magic mushrooms incident while recording album

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Bruce Lee’s daughter slams director Tarantino over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series
Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?

Which houseplants work best where – and how should you care for them?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards