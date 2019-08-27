Tried and tested: Adidas PulseBoost HD running shoes

Need to upgrade your trainers? Abi Jackson tries out Adidas’ new PulseBoost HD.

Like toothbrushes, mattresses and make-up, running shoes have a shelf life. Replacing them when they’re getting worn out isn’t just about keeping up with trends and looking swish at the gym – it’s vital for preventing injury and protecting joints. Plus, a comfortable, well-fitting shoe can elevate your workouts and ensure you’re actually having a good time (rather than limping around in pain).

But with so many options available, how do you narrow down the search when looking for a new pair?

We tried Adidas’ PulseBoost HD shoes, one of the latest releases in the popular brand’s line-up. Here’s what you need to know…

The technical stuff



The Boost range has been going for a few years now, with different variations on the design. As the name suggests, they’re designed to provide a ‘boost’ of extra energy return on your stride. I was pretty fond of my UltraBoost shoes, a predecessor of PulseBoost HD, so I’m curious to see how these differ.

On paper, the Boost HD promises even greater stability, with Adaptive Traxion Continental Rubber soles that promise maximum grip in both wet and dry conditions, even when changing direction quickly. The idea is this is a reliable and quick-responding shoe, designed to suit an unpredictable, out-and-about run.

While the Adapt Knit fabric used for the uppers is familiar among other Boost designs, here it promises to ‘adjust to any foot shape’ for a ‘personalised fit’, and there’s a sock-like hem around the ankle for an extra close and more supportive fit.

The shoes also come with a QR barcode that you can scan with your phone to access an exclusive playlist of tunes!

How do they look?



Really smart. There’s less rubber going on than with previous Boost shoes and the sole isn’t as chunky as the UltraBoost’s, giving the PulseBoost HD a sleeker, neater look.

There’s also a really sweet choice of colourways in both the men’s and women’s shoes, including a chic inky blue and dark grey, and soft grey and white with coral accents – these are the ones I go for and I love them. They look good with any colour kit and the coral stripes at the front add a subtle colour pop.

How do they feel?

The Adapt Knit fabric uppers and ‘sock’ hem make for a comfy, personalised fit (Adidas/PA)

One of my favourite things about the PulseBoost HD is the Adapt Knit uppers. Although billed as a standard fit, they’re great for my slightly wide feet – because they really do stretch and mould to your individual foot shape, without looking bulky or losing any of their integrity. The sock hem means they feel nicely supportive and sturdy at the ankle too, but because the whole shoe is so breathable and light, I still found my feet stayed pretty cool.

As promised, they make for a responsive, stable run too. I jog in my local park across a mix of tarmac, grass and bumpy woodland path, with a fair bit of dodging random holes and tree roots involved – which the shoes handled as well as I could hope and my knees don’t seem to feel the jolty movement as much as usual. That said, I’d probably still think it’s sensible to get something more specialist if you were hitting technical trails – but for my urban park runs, these shoes are nippy, supportive and very comfortable.

Another big plus for me was that they work great for my gym workouts too, thanks to the flexibility and super-grip of those Adaptive Traxion soles.

Verdict



A smart shoe that looks the business and delivers on its promises – super-comfortable, super-responsive and ultra grippy. Big thumbs up from me.

Adidas PulseBoost HD Shoes, £119.95, Adidas.co.uk

© Press Association 2019