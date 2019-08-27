12 things that will definitely happen on this yearâ€™s Great British Bake Off â€“ and we canâ€™t wait

27th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

On your marks, get set, bake!

The Great British Bake Off 2019

Time to cancel all Tuesday night plans for the foreseeable future: The Great British Bake Off returns tonight (August 27).

The 12 new contestants have been announced, and range from a 20-year-old student to a 56-year-old HGV driver, all keen to show off their baking chops.

And with a new series comes a whole host of new personalities, unusual bakes and smart quips from presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

But even if there are new surprises and challenges to look forward to in this, the 10th series, there will still be much that is familiar…

1. Judge Prue Leith will wear brightly coloured glasses

The Great British Bake Off 2019
(Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

And a funky necklace to match.

2. Someone will get a ‘Hollywood handshake’

Great British Baking Show GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

Last season judge Paul Hollywood was accused of giving out too many handshakes, but we doubt he’ll pull back this year.

3. Bread will make someone cry

Great British Baking Show GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s undoubtedly the hardest week, every season.

4. One of the contestants will drop a cake

British Bake Off GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

And Twitter will immediately start making up conspiracy theories as to who was *really* behind the cake disaster.

5. Someone will excel in the first few weeks…

Nervous Great British Baking Show GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

… only to crash and burn in week four.

6. Someone will make an inadvertent innuendo

Let’s just say, some bakes always turn out looking… suggestive.

7. Something will curdle

Baking British Bake Off GIF by BBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

And we’ll sit on our sofa yelling out solutions, even if we’ve never baked a day in our life.

8. Someone will have a soggy bottom

Great British Baking Show GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

Mary Berry might no longer be with the show, but soggy bottoms are forever.

9. There will be a technical no one has ever heard of

Great British Baking Show Ugh GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

Mokatines? Arlettes? Torta setteveli? Maamoul? We don’t know what any of it means, let alone how to go about baking them.

10. Someone will become an instant meme

Last year’s winner Rahul gave us so much meme-based joy, and former champion Nadiya Hussain will be our forever meme queen.

11. Bakers will spend the majority of their time staring at their ovens

Baking Season 5 GIF by PBS - Find & Share on GIPHY

Unfortunately, this rarely makes a cake rise any better.

12. Noel and Sandi will make some seriously dodgy jokes

View this post on Instagram

The @britishbakeoff squared ! X

A post shared by Noel Fielding (@noel_fielding) on

And there will definitely be elaborate costumes involved.

