12 things that will definitely happen on this yearâ€™s Great British Bake Off â€“ and we canâ€™t wait

On your marks, get set, bake!

Time to cancel all Tuesday night plans for the foreseeable future: The Great British Bake Off returns tonight (August 27).

The 12 new contestants have been announced, and range from a 20-year-old student to a 56-year-old HGV driver, all keen to show off their baking chops.

Here they come, rolling up their sleeves. They bake the tastiest treats, for everyone they meet. Hey, hey, it’s the bakers! And Series 10 is coming around! #GBBO. Tuesday 27th August. 8pm. pic.twitter.com/D9KYRsIaaF — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 19, 2019

And with a new series comes a whole host of new personalities, unusual bakes and smart quips from presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

But even if there are new surprises and challenges to look forward to in this, the 10th series, there will still be much that is familiar…

1. Judge Prue Leith will wear brightly coloured glasses

(Love Productions/Channel 4/PA)

And a funky necklace to match.

2. Someone will get a ‘Hollywood handshake’

Last season judge Paul Hollywood was accused of giving out too many handshakes, but we doubt he’ll pull back this year.

3. Bread will make someone cry

It’s undoubtedly the hardest week, every season.

4. One of the contestants will drop a cake

And Twitter will immediately start making up conspiracy theories as to who was *really* behind the cake disaster.

5. Someone will excel in the first few weeks…

… only to crash and burn in week four.

6. Someone will make an inadvertent innuendo

Oh dear. We can see where this is heading. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/YYqmti97Qi — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 19, 2019

Let’s just say, some bakes always turn out looking… suggestive.

7. Something will curdle

And we’ll sit on our sofa yelling out solutions, even if we’ve never baked a day in our life.

8. Someone will have a soggy bottom

Mary Berry might no longer be with the show, but soggy bottoms are forever.

9. There will be a technical no one has ever heard of

Mokatines? Arlettes? Torta setteveli? Maamoul? We don’t know what any of it means, let alone how to go about baking them.

10. Someone will become an instant meme

More excited for the memes that will come out #GBBO rather than the actual baking pic.twitter.com/K6oALItjMS — 🌻 Lauren 🌻 (@sheisuchalauren) August 14, 2019

Last year’s winner Rahul gave us so much meme-based joy, and former champion Nadiya Hussain will be our forever meme queen.

11. Bakers will spend the majority of their time staring at their ovens

Unfortunately, this rarely makes a cake rise any better.

12. Noel and Sandi will make some seriously dodgy jokes

And there will definitely be elaborate costumes involved.

© Press Association 2019