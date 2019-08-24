How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

24th Aug 19

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.

Pancakes and weekends go together perfectly, but what if there was a way to make them healthier? Jamie Oliver packs these ones with spinach to give them a vibrant green colour – and a bit more nutritional value.

Serve them with a fried egg on top for an extra-special bonus.

Ingredients 
(Serves 6)

1 ripe avocado
350g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes
100g baby spinach
3 spring onions
1/2 a bunch of fresh coriander (15g)
1 lime (juiced – plus more wedges for serving, if you like)
Extra virgin olive oil
1 large egg
1 mug of self-raising flour
1 mug of semi-skimmed milk
Olive oil
300g cottage cheese
Hot chilli sauce
Sea salt and black pepper

Nutritional value per serving:
Energy 331kcal
Fat 13.3g
Sat Fat 4g
Protein 13.5g
Carbs 42.3g
Sugars 6.3g
Salt 1.2g
Fibre 3g

Jamie Oliver Spinach Pancakes
(David Loftus/PA)

Method

1. Halve, destone, peel and finely slice the avocado and quarter the tomatoes, then place in a salad bowl with a quarter of the spinach. Trim, finely slice and add the spring onions and pick in the coriander leaves, then squeeze over the lime juice. Drizzle with one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil, season to perfection with sea salt and black pepper, toss to coat and put aside.

2. Crack the egg into a blender, add the flour, milk, remaining spinach and a pinch of salt and pepper, then blitz until smooth. Place a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat, rub the pan with a little olive oil, then pour in a thin layer of batter, swirling it up and around the edges. Cook on one side only for two minutes, or until lightly golden, then stack up on a serving plate and repeat.

3. Top each pancake with dollops of cottage cheese, the avocado salad, and a few good shakes of chilli sauce. Really nice served with extra lime wedges for squeezing over, and a fried egg on top, if you fancy.

Jamie Oliver Veg book cover
(Paul Stuart/PA)

Meat-Free Meals airs on Channel 4 this September. Veg by Jamie Oliver, photography by David Loftus and Paul Stuart, is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd (2019 Veg) on August 22, priced £26.

© Press Association 2019

