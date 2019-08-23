Our favourite shots from the best of Britain photo awards

23rd Aug 19 | Lifestyle

Barren beaches, looming lighthouses, and fairytale forests.

Ask someone about the world’s greatest beauty spots, and they’re unlikely to mention Great Britain. The English countryside has its admirers, and everyone knows the Scottish Highlands possess a rugged charm, but for the most vibrant vistas, people tend to look abroad.

The CEWE Best of Britain Photo Awards is trying to rectify that, by encouraging applicants to submit shots showcasing the UK’s sightliest scenery.

Here’s the cream of the competition’s crop, capturing everything from Stonehenge to a Sunderland windmill…

One of the three Grand Prize-winning shots, Karen Parker’s silhouetted tree cuts a stark contrast against a backdrop of undulating hills. Taken in Snowdonia National Park, the symmetry is this image speaks for itself…

Tree of Snowdonia
(Karen Parker/PA)

There’s something very ‘faerie wood’ about the Forest of Dean, with its knotted tree trunks and hanging vines. Coll McDaid captured this image of a rickety bridge leading deep into the undergrowth…

Forest of Dean
(Coll Mcdaid/PA)

Not all of Britain’s beauty is natural, and Dan Garlick caught this dynamic shot at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, the largest annual meeting of hot air balloons in Europe…

Bristol balloons
(Dan Garlick/PA)

Stonehenge is ethereal enough on its own, but, as Eric Williams discovered, it becomes even more so when the cosmos decides to strike a pose…

Stonehenge
(Eric Williams/PA)

Another snap snagging a share of the grand prize, Dyfed Wyn Roberts shot this portrait of a lighthouse on the isle of Anglesey, framed by foaming brine, craggy rocks, and an impressionist’s sky…

Isle of Anglesey
(Dyfed Wyn Roberts/PA)

The waters of Lulworth Cove blended to a glassy sheen for Nikky Casana, who captured this pic on the Dorset coast…

Lulworth Cove
(Nikky Casana/PA)

We love this shot by Laura Anne Farnworth in Whitburn, near Sunderland, partly because of the poppies and windmill, but mostly because of the dog…

Whitburn
(Laura Anne Farnworth/PA)

An almost Martian landscape, proving again that barren can be beautiful, this scene was snapped by Kate Larkin at Filey Beach on the North Yorkshire coast…

Yorkshire Coast
(Kate Larkin/PA)

