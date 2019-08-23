â€˜Parenting coachesâ€™ are the new trend for controlling unruly kids â€“ hereâ€™s what they can do for you

Would you hire a professional to help bring up your brood?

Parenting can often feel like a confusing task.

When it comes to children, most mums and dads feel a lot of pressure to strike the right balance between authoritative and indulgent, and as there are differing opinions on almost everything, it can be hard to know whether you’re doing the right thing.

That’s why a new trend for ‘parenting coaches’ has emerged – a Mary Poppins-style specialist who can help to support you through the difficulties of raising children, providing hands-on strategies and advice.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What exactly is a parenting coach?

Remember TV’s Supernanny Jo Frost? She was essentially a parenting coach; a specialist who was dropped into the family home to provide support and advice on common childcare issues like potty training and toddler tantrums.

Naturally, the growing trend has come over from the US, where parenting coaches have been big business for the last few years, as an answer to every stressed parent’s dreams.

The idea gained significant traction after both George and Amal Clooney and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake hired high-profile celeb coach Nanny Connie to give advice on everything from sleep routines to breast feeding. (Jessica Biel has said she was her postpartum “lifeline”.)

In an era where parents are faced with conflicting messages at every turn, parenting coaches like Nanny Connie and Jo Frost essentially provide straightforward tools and strategies for restoring authority in the home.

Different coaches might have different styles of getting results, so if you’re thinking of trying out the trend, it’s good to do your research beforehand. Some might dispense tough love and no-nonsense rules to unruly children, while others might take a more mindful approach.

Coaches can have different techniques (iStock/PA)

Most will come to your home, observe your family dynamic and provide immediate feedback and solutions. There are coaches that offer digital services via phone, email or Skype though. You can expect to pay upwards of £80 per hour for their services, but prices can vary based on your area.

It’s important to note that coaches aren’t medical professionals. Unlike psychotherapists, who can counsel children through diagnosed mental health conditions like ADHD or anxiety, coaches provide advice for common, everyday parenting issues.

Parenting coaches likely won’t have a specific qualification in the subject, but they may have a diploma in personal performance coaching, mixed with experience in tutoring or teaching kids.

How do I know if I need one?

Parenting coaches can help with lots of different issues like managing tantrums or behavioural problems, getting kids off their devices, encouraging children to do their homework or bolstering good lifestyle habits like exercise and healthy eating.

Parenting coaches can help to support you through tough family times (iStock/PA)

They can also coach you through tricky parenting periods, perhaps following a divorce or the loss of a loved one.

How can I find one near me?

Fancy getting in on the oh-so LA trend?

The Parent Coaching Academy is a good resource for finding parenting coaches in your local area, while Life Coach Directory also has a variety of different parenting specialists that can help.

© Press Association 2019