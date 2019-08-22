Be inspired by Kate and Will to book a family seaside sailing break

The King’s Cup charitable regatta in early August was a royal family affair. Here’s how to have your own nautical break.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the inaugural King’s Cup charity regatta earlier this month, they wowed audiences gathered on the Isle of Wight – including their own offspring.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their father’s team come third, while mummy crawled in last in the eight boat race.

The Duchess of Cambridge takes part in the King’s Cup regatta (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Isle of Wight has a thriving yachting community, but all across the UK there are opportunities to enjoy maritime life.

Craft your own seafaring family adventure with one of these staycation trips…

Spectate from shore on the Isle of Wight

(The Hut/PA)

Although Cowes Week has sailed into the horizon, the Isle of Wight still has nautical appeal. Set the mood by taking a ferry to get there, and once ashore, spend some time enjoying sections of the 70 mile coastal footpath which rings the island. Yachting enthusiasts would agree socialising in the harbour is just as much fun as any waterborne activity, so stopping at one of the many beachside diners is essential. Serving excellent seafood, The Hut at Colwell Bay is a top choice, with a free dinghy service operating to moorings.

How: Mains from £15. Visit thehutcolwell.co.uk.

Get into the seaside spirit in Norfolk

The harbour at Burnham Overy Staithe (iStock/PA)

Norfolk has numerous sandy beaches fringing its coastline. Combining the seaside with leafy green pursuits, it’s a destination primed for a weekend staycation. Easily accessible, Wells Beach is ideal for bucket and spade days; a wilder option backed by dunes is Burnham Overy. Sail boats regularly drift past the shores, but for a dry maritime experience, head to boutique pub The Hero, where a cocktail has been crafted in honour of the King’s Cup and participating charity, Tusk. Made with Elephant gin, cucumber, lemon, Angustora bitters, elderflower and soda, The Elephant In The Room costs £8. Children can enjoy a Kid’s King’s Cup Coupe of homemade ice-cream for £3.

How: Rooms from £95 with breakfast. Children’s menu from £8. Visit theheroburnhamovery.co.uk.

Push the boat out in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

Loch Ken (iStock/PA)

If you don’t fancy taking to the high seas, there are opportunities to hone sailing skills on calmer waters inland. Scotland’s lochs are ideal for children and nervous beginners, who can get to grips with the basics while admiring superb scenery. The Galloway Activity Centre on Loch Ken offers 1.5 hour taster sessions suitable for all age groups in power boats with RYA Dinghy Instructors – and wetsuits included in the price. Make a weekend of it by booking one of the centre’s quirky accommodation options; choose from a bunkhouse lodge, cabins, bothies or Mongolian yurts.

How: A taster session costs £28. A four berth Eco Bothie costs from £385 for three nights. Visit lochken.co.uk.

