Big, beautiful and brilliant for BBQs: 7 New World reds to match meaty dishes

What is it about New World reds that makes them so inviting and dangerously easy to drink?

No matter that most of us have never knocked on the cellar doors Down Under, Instagrammed ourselves holding a glass in front of the spectacular Andes, let alone felt the sea breeze from the Pacific Ocean as we drink in the Californian wine scene.

We don’t need to. With just the pull of a cork or twist of a screw cap, we know these wines are going to taste great, make us smile with their heady aromas and want to break out the BBQ come rain or shine.

And along with the big three – Australia, South America and American west coast – South Africa is rapidly gaining recognition as a go-to for flavoursome wines with just as much pulling power.

“South Africa is singly the most exciting wine region in the world. It has very good quality vineyards, a progressive population of viticulturists, and winemakers who truly get the terroir and what it means – and a lack of restrictive wine laws that allows complete artist freedom in blending,” says Andrew Baker, head wine buyer, Virgin Wines.

“These are the cornerstones of a great New World region. South Africa just does it better right now.

“It’s coming of age and no longer apes the New World style typified by early Aussie imports,” Baker adds. “It’s been said often, but stylistically, there’s a certain Old World restrain combined with the assuredness of New World fruit. Freshness, balance, elegance, restrain and progressive styles make the new wine profiles superb.”

And a gastronomic experience too, so you have wines which are super-versatile. As Baker points out: “With enough backbone to deal with food, and enough charm to be drunk without food. Bold, pure and well-expressed flavours are perfect for BBQs, as they cut through the strong flavours that typify smoking-coal fare.”

Here are seven must-try reds from some of our favourite hotspots to get the juices flowing…

1. McGuigan Reserve Shiraz 2018, NSW Australia (£7, Sainsbury’s)

(McGuigan/PA)

Australia always fares well in blind tastings and wine competitions with their vibrant flavours, and this mega-brand is a go-to label for well-made, fairly-priced wines. Here we have the concentration and sweetness of the blackberry fruit, with jammy blueberry, some spiced oak and juicy acidity on the finish. Bring on the burgers, ketchup and sweet red onions.

2. Co-op Irresistible Fairtrade Organic Malbec 2017, Argentina (£7.50, Co-op stores)

(Co-op/PA)

This International Wine Challenge (IWC) Fairtrade trophy-winner shows it’s at the top of its malbec game. Florals, cassis and plum mingle beautifully on the nose, with lush, ripe brambly fruits framed by firm tannins and a gentle herbal note adds extra interest. Perfect with a simple sirloin steak.

3. Carnivor Zinfandel 2017, California, USA (£10, Tesco)

(Carnivor/PA)

The name’s a dead giveaway and if you’ve never sinned with zin, this is the red to lock you in. These robust Californians are the perfect bedfellow with BBQ meats, and way before the strong smell of burning mesquite has wafted over from the BBQ, waves of lip-smacking, fleshy dark fruits, a twist of black pepper and lovely oak sweetness will have you reaching for the next glass.

4. Billy Bosch Western Cape Reserve Shiraz 2018, South Africa (£9.99, Virgin Wines)

(Virgin Wines/PA)

A seriously delicious shiraz that’s bright and snazzy with well ripened red fruits; think cranberry, raspberry and black cherries, with a sumptuous, silky feel and sweet spice on the fresh finish. A wine that really hits the spot on its own, and a must with sizzling ribs and sticky sauces.

5. Rustenberg John X Merriman 2016, Stellenbosch, South Africa (currently reduced to £11.99 from £15.99 until Sep 9, Waitrose)

(Rustenberg/PA)

A classic Bordeaux blend kissed by the South African sunshine. Cabernet sauvignon and merlot dominate, and its power and concentration feels dense and detailed, with gorgeous aromas of plums, blackberries and cedar, and a seductive textured palate of dark fruits, cassis and pencil shavings that unfold on the finish. A great price for a wine this good.

6. Wirra Wirra Church Block 2016, McLaren Vale, Australia (£13.49, Waitrose)

(Wirra Wirra/PA)

This lauded estate produces a broad range of excellent wines, but Church Block is its calling card and a firm favourite with the critics, wine lovers and anyone else who loves a generous Aussie red. Cabernet sauvignon dominant, it offers a wealth of blackcurrant, blackberry and raspberry flavours with enticing aromas of florals, plums and cedar accents, well-integrated tannins and a lasting finish. A joyous glass.

7. Piattelli Premium Reserve Malbec 2017, Salta, Argentina (£16.29, Hay Wines)

(Piattelli/PA)

Salta boasts some of the highest vineyards in the world (warm sunny days and cool nights keep the flavours fresh and fruity), and it’s worth digging a little deeper to relish the perfumed richness of this inky black beauty. A perfect parcel of power and elegance, blackberries, plum, violet, damson, sweet spicy, smoky notes, silky tannins, a lick of vanilla and a long, opulent finish mark this mighty malbec.

