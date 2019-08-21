How to make Jamie Oliver’s stuffed curried aubergines

Up your veggie curry game with this delicious recipe.

There’s nothing more satisfying than a curry – and having one up your sleeve that doesn’t involve meat is a game-changer for midweek cooking.

Jamie Oliver says he wrote the recipe for his stuffed curried aubergines with spicy tamarind and peanut sauce eight years ago, and he’s sharing it now in his new veggie cookbook.

Ingredients

(Serves 6)

1 onion

4 cloves of garlic

4cm piece of ginger

1/2 a bunch of fresh coriander (15g)

2 fresh red chillies

1tsp each of cumin seeds, mustard seeds, ground turmeric, garam masala, fenugreek seeds

1 big handful of fresh curry leaves

Groundnut oil

2tbsp (heaped) crunchy peanut butter

1tbsp mango chutney

2tbsp tamarind paste

12 finger aubergines (800g total)

1 x 400g tin of light coconut milk

250g ripe mixed-colour cherry tomatoes

Sea salt and black pepper

Nutritional value per serving:

Energy 221kcal

Fat 15.2g

Sat Fat 5.6g

Protein 6.7g

Carbs 15.9g

Sugars 12.9g

Salt 0.9g

Fibre 2.3g

(David Loftus/PA)

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 190ºC/375ºF/gas 5. Peel the onion, garlic and ginger, place in a food processor with the coriander stalks and chillies (deseed if you like), and whiz to a fine paste.

2. Put the spices and curry leaves into a 25cm x 35cm roasting tray on a low heat with two tablespoons of oil and fry for one minute, or until smelling fantastic, stirring constantly. Tip in the paste and cook for five minutes, or until softened, stirring regularly.

3. Stir in the peanut butter, mango chutney and tamarind paste, season with a good pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then scrape into a bowl, adding a splash of water to loosen to a paste, if needed.

4. Leaving them intact at the stalk, cut the aubergines into quarters lengthways, rub and stuff them generously with all the paste, then arrange them in the tray (if using regular aubergines, simply trim then cut into 1cm-thick rounds and sandwich the paste between them).

5. Place the tray on a medium heat and fry for five minutes, turning halfway. Add the coconut milk, roughly chop and sprinkle over the tomatoes, season well with salt and pepper, and bring to the boil.

5. Cover with tin foil and roast for 40 minutes, or until thickened and reduced, removing the foil halfway. Season to perfection and scatter over the coriander leaves.

To serve: Always good with fluffy rice, poppadoms, yoghurt and extra fresh chilli.

(Paul Stuart/PA)

Meat-Free Meals airs on Channel 4 this September. Veg by Jamie Oliver, photography by David Loftus and Paul Stuart, is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd (2019 Veg) on August 22, priced £26.

© Press Association 2019