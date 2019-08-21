How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie pad thai

You might never need chicken or prawn in a pad thai again, after trying Jamie Oliver’s new veggie version. You can knock this together in 30 minutes, too. And to make it vegan, just remove the eggs and serve with extra tofu.

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

150g rice noodles

Sesame oil

20g unsalted peanuts

2 cloves of garlic

80g silken tofu

low-salt soy sauce

2tsp tamarind paste

2tsp sweet chilli sauce

2 limes (juiced – plus extra wedges for serving, if you like)

1 shallot

320g crunchy veg, such as asparagus, purple sprouting broccoli, pak choi, baby corn

80g beansprouts

2 large eggs

Olive oil

Dried chilli flakes

1/2 a cos lettuce

1/2 a mixed bunch of fresh, basil, mint and coriander (15g)

Nutritional value per serving:

Energy 593kcal

Fat 19g

Sat Fat 3.8g

Protein 26.4g

Carbs 83.5g

Sugars 10.7g

Salt 1.3g

Fibre 8.3g

(David Loftus/PA)

Method

1. Cook the noodles according to the packet instructions, then drain and refresh under cold running water and toss with one teaspoon of sesame oil.

2. Lightly toast the peanuts in a large non-stick frying pan on a medium heat until golden, then bash in a pestle and mortar until fine, and tip into a bowl.

3. Peel the garlic and bash to a paste with the tofu, add one teaspoon of sesame oil, one tablespoon of soy, the tamarind paste and chilli sauce, then squeeze and muddle in half the lime juice.

4. Peel and finely slice the shallot, then place in the frying pan over a high heat. Trim, prep and slice the crunchy veg, as necessary, then dry-fry for four minutes, or until lightly charred (to bring out a nutty, slightly smoky flavour).

5. Add the noodles, sauce, beansprouts, and a good splash of water, toss together over the heat for one minute, then divide between serving bowls.

6. Wipe out the pan, crack in the eggs and cook to your liking in a little olive oil, sprinkling with a pinch of chilli flakes.

7. Trim the lettuce, click apart the leaves and place a few in each bowl. Pop the eggs on top, pick over the herbs, and sprinkle with the nuts. Serve with lime wedges for squeezing over, and extra soy, to taste.

(Paul Stuart/PA)

Meat-Free Meals airs on Channel 4 this September. Veg by Jamie Oliver, photography by David Loftus and Paul Stuart, is published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Ltd (2019 Veg) on August 22, priced £26.

© Press Association 2019