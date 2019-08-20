Cairo is about to get Africa’s first ever ‘vertical forest’ and the pictures look amazing

20th Aug 19

The proposed plan will see 100 different plant species blooming on the banks of the Nile.

A dusty, crowded capital on the outskirts of the Sahara, Cairo is not internationally renowned for trailblazing greenery.

A COMCEC report from 2017 described Cairo’s congestion as “among the worst in the world”, while an Eco Experts study last year dubbed the Egyptian city the most polluted in the entire world.

Cairo Vertical Forest
(Stefano Boeri Architetti/PA)

But if there’s one thing Egypt is known for it’s innovative architecture, and a new project is set to spruce up both environment and skyline with a so-called ‘vertical forest’ – said to be the first to grace the African continent.

The ambitious project will consist of three large buildings lining the banks of the River Nile – two apartment blocks and one hotel. Each will rise seven storeys and be blanketed in vegetation, together totalling 350 trees and roughly 14,000 shrubs.

Cairo Vertical Forest
(Stefano Boeri Architetti/PA)

The brainchild of Italian architect Stefano Boeri, in conjunction with Egyptian designer Shimaa Shalash and landscape architect Laura Gatti, construction will begin next year, and should be completed in 2022

For Boeri the towers are nothing new – the designs are a longstanding passion project designed to integrate the natural and the urban, and he has already unveiled forests in France, China, and his home city of Milan.

Cairo Vertical Forest
(Stefano Boeri Architetti/PA)

Part of a broader vision to “greenify” Cairo – including putting solar panels on thousands of flat roofs – the cube-shaped buildings will be energy self-sufficient, and absorb approximately seven tons of carbon dioxide every year.

