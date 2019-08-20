Why Jura Seven Wood Scotch whisky is the gem of the Isle of Jura

And how a famous trio of TV drinks presenters think you should be drinking it, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

One distillery, one island. In the wild woollies of the Scottish Hebrides lies the island of Jura. A long narrow strip, north of the Isle of Islay, it may only be 60 miles – as the crow flies – from Glasgow, but feels like a different planet.

“With just one road, one pub and one distillery, the island is largely untouched, boasting rocky crags, sweeping plains and thousands of wild deer,” says Helena Nicklin, presenter, The Three Drinkers, Amazon Prime.

And in the serene village of Craighouse, you’ll find the Jura distillery, known for producing single malt whiskies with a unique style – sometimes referred to as a ‘maritime malt’.

Their Jura Seven Wood is one of five expressions in the Jura Signature Series, each of them matured in American, white oak, ex-bourbon barrels for sweetness, and then finished in European casks.

“We love the Seven Wood for its seamless, almost tropical complexity with a touch of smoke, brought about by the addition of no less than six, hand selected French oak barrels,” says Nicklin.

Intrigued? Nicklin and fellow presenters Colin Hampden-White and Aidy Smith, have clubbed together to offer three special ways to experience the taste of Jura Seven Wood…

1. Helena’s Choice: The Dandy

“I love whisky with a little something extra, rather than neat, but not all the fanfare of a cocktail. The Dandy is my perfect highball: The whisky’s woodiness is beautifully balanced by fruity notes of peach, candied citrus peel and the wonderfully nostalgic Dandelion & Burdock. So simple, yet so many flavours to savour.”

To serve: Add 50ml Jura Seven Wood, 10ml lemon juice, Dandelion & Burdock soda to taste, to a highball glass filled with ice and garnish with a lime wedge.

2. Colin’s Choice: The Ritual

“The purist of the group, I tend to prefer my whiskies neat and there’s so much going on with the Seven Wood, you don’t need anything else. This fruity, subtly smoky whisky is delicious by itself, but nibble a banana chip with it and you’ll experience a salted caramel, butterscotch sensation.”

To serve: Add 60ml Jura Seven Wood to a tumbler, with ice to taste. Enjoy dried banana chips, slightly salted, on the side.

3. Aidy’s Choice: The Magnificent 7

“If there’s drinks experimentation to be done, I’m all over it. This cocktail unusually blends whisky with wine. The addition of a lightly oaked chardonnay, such as a white Burgundy, lifts the drink with its hint of peach, and the agave brings together the complex notes from the French oak in a refreshing, effortless fashion.”

To serve: Add 40ml Jura Seven Wood, 40ml white Burgundy wine and 10ml agave syrup to a large wine glass.

For more information, visit The Three Drinkers. Jura Seven Wood Single Malt Scotch Whisky is priced £58.75 (70cl), available from The Whisky Exchange.

