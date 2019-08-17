How to make Original Flava’s Jamaican banana fritter on an American-style cheesecake

How to make Original Flava’s Jamaican banana fritter on an American-style cheesecake17th Aug 19 | Lifestyle
Highly addictive – and very, very sweet.
“WOW, this cheesecake tastes heavenly and is one of the best desserts we’ve ever created,” say Caribbean food experts, Craig and Shaun McAnuff.
” We’re huge fans of this dish, inspired by the traditional version from New York, which has a big Caribbean population. The filling is whipped together with cream, bananas and other sweet gems, and layered over a crunchy crust base.
“After baking, the cheesecake is decorated with mouth-watering banana fritters on top. Yup, we’re drooling as we speak, and we bet you are too!”
Ingredients:
(Serves 8-10)
120g digestive biscuits, crushed
60g butter, melted, plus extra for greasing
For the filling:
400g full-fat cream cheese
200g soft light brown sugar
200g sour cream
100g double cream
3 eggs, beaten
1tsp vanilla extract
100g plain flour
2tsp cornflour
3 ripe bananas
2tsp lemon juice
For the topping:
1 x quantity banana fritter mixture (see below)
Vegetable oil for shallow-frying
300ml double cream, whipped to soft peaks
Handful of sliced strawberries and blueberries, to decorate
Icing sugar, to dust
For the banana fritter mixture:
4 overripe bananas (or plantain), mashed
120g soft brown sugar
1tsp vanilla extract
1/2tsp ground cinnamon
1/2tsp freshly grated nutmeg
1tsp baking powder
1/2tsp salt
250g plain flour
80ml water
Vegetable oil, for shallow-frying
Method:
1. Preheat your oven to 160°C Fan/180°C/Gas 4. Lightly butter a 23cm springform cake tin. Place the crushed biscuits in a bowl and stir in the melted butter. Tip the mixture into the greased tin and spread it evenly over the base, compacting it down. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes, then leave to cool.
2. For the filling, combine the cream cheese and sugar in a bowl. Stir in the sour cream and double cream. Whisk in the eggs, then add the vanilla, plain flour and cornflour and mix to combine. Mash the bananas in a bowl with the lemon juice, then stir into the filling mixture. Spoon the filling over the cooled base and level it out. Increase the oven temperature to 200°C Fan/220°C/ Gas 7. Bake the cheesecake for 10 minutes, then turn down the oven temperature to 120°C Fan/140°C/Gas 1 and bake for a further 45 minutes to one hour, or until the centre has just a slight wobble. Switch off the oven and let the cheesecake cool inside for two hours.
3. For the topping, heat vegetable oil in a pan to the depth of about 5cm. Using a tablespoon, drop walnut-sized spoonfuls of the banana fritter mixture (just mix all the ingredients together) into the hot oil and fry for two minutes or until golden. Spread the whipped cream over the top of the cheesecake. Dot the banana fritters over the cream, then scatter over the berries and dust with icing sugar.
Original Flava: Caribbean Recipes From Home by Craig and Shaun McAnuff, photography by Matt Russell, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £20. Available August 22.
© Press Association 2019