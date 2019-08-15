As dentists call for sugar-free schools, here are 5 top tips for looking after your children’s teeth

15th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

Help and advice for keeping cavities at bay.

Encouraging children to look after their teeth can sometimes be an uphill battle, but starting them out early in life with good dental habits can help to avoid painful tooth decay and cavities down the line.

With so many convenient sugar-laden treats in the supermarket, it’s vital parents stay wise to the effect too much sugar can have on their kids’ teeth, and try to minimise the damage early on.

View this post on Instagram

Teeth cleaning! As adults I would like to hope that all of us know why brushing our teeth is so important! And this is something we should be teaching our children from the very beginning. We have always explained to our boys that we brush them to keep them clean and healthy. We need to brush the food and germs away. Well today I went into a little more depth with Mr 4 and showed him a couple of my own fillings in my teeth. I explained that if teeth aren't brushed properly, food and germs can build up and eat small holes in our teeth. So we need to brush this away twice a day! To reinforce this message I set up this super fun teeth brushing activity for him. I used playdough for the gums, white stones for the teeth, green playdough for the 'food' trapped between the teeth and wool for the floss. I then used yellow and brown whiteboard markers to draw on plaque and decay. Lawrence then had to use the wool to floss the food out from between the teeth and the toothbrush to brush the teeth clean! He thought this activity was awesome and repeated it several times! And I hope the message sunk in. . . For more information, tips and guidance about your little ones teeth, check out @themummydentist who is a pediatric dentist and a wealth of knowledge! (And my sister's almost Sister in law😉) . #everydayplayhacks #wherelearningmeetsplay #littleplayideas #learningthroughplay #playmatters #childhoodunplugged #playbasedlearning #invitationtoplay #earlylearning #earlyyearsplay #toddleractivities #toddleractivitiesathome #playathomemummy #playislearning #playfullearning #invitationtolearn #teachermum #preschoolathome #montessori #montessoriinspired #montessoriathome #learningathome #kidsteeth #brushingteeth #dentist #learningactivities

A post shared by 🦋 Hannah 🦋 (@play.and.learn.activities) on

Leading dental surgeons are even calling for schools to do their part and become sugar-free, after a study by the Faculty of Dental Surgery (FDS) showed there were more than 100,000 hospital admissions for children under the age of 10 in England, due to tooth decay over a three-year period.

It’s a shocking statistic. Help keep kids’ mouths healthy with these top tips for teeth…

1. Make healthy snacks convenient

Most children want sweets and it’s probably an unrealistic goal for you to ban them from your household entirely – but you can help to minimise tooth decay by making sure they don’t have a large amount or very often.

Sugary snack foods are convenient to grab-and-go, but they’re often high in saturated fat, salt and sugar, and don’t have any nutritional benefits to growing kids – which is why you should see them as an indulgence rather than a daily part of their diet.

Get into the habit of preparing healthy snacks in a Tupperware box before you head out on a family outing.

Swap sugary chocolates and sweets for pieces of fruit, like fresh tangerines, bananas and strawberries. Raw vegetables and plain rice cakes can also tide kids over between meals, without causing a sugar high and inevitable crash. Good ideas include cucumber, tomatoes or carrot sticks.

2. Make cleaning their teeth fun

“It’s essential to make brushing teeth fun,” says Steve Preddy, dentist for Bupa Dental Care. “Getting children to brush their teeth twice a day can be hard and many shy away from this important chore.

“To try and break any teeth-time tantrums, you could let your child choose a toothbrush in their favourite colour, or one with a character from a TV show or movie, and make sure it’s the right size for your child’s mouth.”

Preddy says that making a checklist and simple reward chart with stickers can also work well too.

“Try downloading one of the fantastic and informative tooth-brushing apps, or singing your child’s favourite song for two minutes. Distraction techniques can make teeth brushing a much more enjoyable task.”

3. Lead by example

If you often skip brushing your own teeth in the morning, you can’t expect kids to take their own oral health seriously.

“To help your child to continue brushing their teeth and making it a part of their daily routine, you could let them watch you brush yours, or better still, let them have a go at brushing for you,” says Preddy. That way, they’ll be more inclined to copy mum or dad.

4. Eat sweets close to meal times

Rather than giving a few sweets throughout the day, it’s actually better for teeth to let your children eat sweets in one go, allowing the saliva in the mouth to neutralise the acids.

“When we eat, we produce more saliva, which helps neutralise the acids produced by bacteria in the mouth and also helps to rinse away food particles and sugary substances,” says Preddy.

5. Visit the dentist at least once a year

As a parent, one of the most important things you can do is book kids in for regular check-ups with their dentist.

“Many parents don’t realise that children should begin seeing their dentist as soon as their first teeth start coming through,” says Preddy.

“By doing so, dentists can not only spot any early warning signs, but also ensure that children grow up feeling comfortable with and used to regular visits, promoting long-term good oral health.”


He continues: “It’s good to remember that all children under 18 get free NHS treatment – as do people under 19 in full time education. Expectant and new mothers also qualify, making it easier for them to fit in appointments with their little ones.”

If you can’t remember the last time you visited the dentist, call and check. Your local surgery will have a record of your last visit.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

George RR Martin: I need to get back in my writing room
George RR Martin: I need to get back in my writing room

How Margot Robbie is channelling 60s style to promote Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
How Margot Robbie is channelling 60s style to promote Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Love Island star Maura Higgins tipped for own reality TV show

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ashley Graham ‘feeling so blessed’ as she announces pregnancy

Ashley Graham ‘feeling so blessed’ as she announces pregnancy
Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos

Gemma Collins unrecognisable in throwback Instagram photos
Where are The O.C. cast now?

Where are The O.C. cast now?
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video