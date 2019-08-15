These Instagrammers mix food and parenting â€“ and youâ€™re going to want to follow them

Populate your feed with these stylish, hunger-inducing, family-friendly accounts.

Too often we find ourselves scrolling aimlessly through Instagram, our eyes glazing over, thumb exhibiting the early signs of repetitive strain injury.

So, if you’re keen on a slightly more wholesome 10 minutes perusing social media, and want to combine the two things that occupy most of your waking hours – being a parent, and being hungry – these are just a few accounts worth following and actually pausing over…

1. Claire Thomson – 5 O’Clock Apron

Chef and cookery book writer Claire Thomson provides teatime inspiration (hence her 5 O’Clock moniker) for busy parents with a crowd to feed. She shows what’s achievable for dinner when you have very few ingredients and very little time post-school run.

2. Weelicious

Weelicious is run by American mum- of-three, Catherine McCord, who is all about filling your kids’ bellies with fresh, homemade fare. She makes a mean salad bowl.

3. Laura Jackson

Food editor, cookbook author and broadcaster Laura Jackson (of supper club hosting duo Jackson & Levine), is also a new mum. Expect her pics of intricately planned dinner parties, travel excursions and interiors chat to be peppered with baby photos too.

4. Lunchbox Dad

Beau Coffron really goes to town on his kids’ packed lunches. Taking inspiration largely from films, we particularly love his apple-based interpretation of Kermit and his ‘I Am Groot’ sandwich, not to mention Winnie the Pooh above.

5. FoodbabyNY

Mike J Chau uses his three kids to spectacular culinary/comedic effect. The premise is simple: He takes photos of his (very cute) children as the backdrop to some of New York’s finest dishes. Those kids get to eat SO well.

6. Molly Yeh

Molly Yeh hosts Girl Meets Farm on the Food Network, and is mum to baby Bernie. Follow her for lots of colourful, kid-friendly bakes, baby-meal prep ideas and super cute cake decorations (she loves a llama).

7. Rachel Roddy

Rome-based Guardian columnist Rachel Roddy shares simple Italian recipes that work for her, her vegetarian partner, and her son. She will have you booking flights to see Testaccio for yourself, guaranteed.

