7 of the best iced teas to cool down with

14th Aug 19 | Lifestyle

Hold the milk and top your tea with ice, fresh fruits and garnish for a refreshingly different pick-me-up, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

Fresh Homemade Peach Sweet Tea

We all love a good cuppa, whether it’s a builder’s brew or a posh afternoon tea with all the trimmings. Think fine bone china teapot, finger sandwiches and an array of sweet treats.

But when the sun’s shining and you want soak up the great outdoors, a tray with a large jug of iced tea, an ice bucket and a trendy jam jar (rather than a spread of scones and clotted cream) is the coolest option.

Here are some of our favourite thirst-quenching teas to tantalize the taste buds…

1. Watermelon Iced Tea

One of our favourite summer fruits, simply blend watermelon juice and water – otherwise known as agua fresca in Mexico – and top your black tea. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a wedge of watermelon.

2. Strawberry and Cucumber Iced Tea

View this post on Instagram

The beautiful sunny days are finally back, and what better way than a homemade ice drink to refresh and quench our thirst? We've got some yummy recipes for iced drinks on the blog today (because who doesn't love those?). ✨ ✨ Prep time: 15 minutes ✨Serving: 6 ✨ Ingredients 👇 ✨6 cups of water ✨6-8 bags of good quality green tea ✨About ½ cup of sugar ✨Slices of 2 oranges and 1 English cucumber Preparation 👇 ✨Boil the water and pour it into the pitcher. ✨Add the tea bags and let infuse 2-3 minutes. ✨Remove the sachets and add the sugar. ✨Mix with a spoon until the sugar is completely dissolved. ✨Let cool a little before putting in the fridge, or add a good amount of ice to cool it more quickly. ✨Place slices of orange and cucumber in the pitcher to flavor the tea.

A post shared by Daily Life | Mind, Body & Soul (@dailylife.official) on

We couldn’t decide either… they both look deliciously refreshing. Strawberries are a summer staple and pair beautifully with light green tea, while sliced oranges and cucumber looks fab.

3. Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

Easy peasy, no wonder the glass is half empty. Equal parts Ceylon tea and lemonade are the building blocks for this garden party winner.

4. Sparkling Jasmine Iced Tea

Brew loose-leaf jasmine tea with lemongrass, add a dash of simple sugar syrup and top with sparkling water. Ta-da.

5. Lemon-Ginger Iced Tea

A healing inspired green tea infusion, a lemon and ginger simple syrup will spike up your go-to green tea. Fresh ginger root is great for digestion too.

6. Dark Berry and Lemon Iced Tea

No hard and fast rules here with dark berries, lemon and mint mingling beautifully with rose buds. A sprinkle of elderflower blossom (if you can find any) is the cherry on this iced tea.

7. Iced Tea and Mint

Ready, steady, serve… All it takes is a lemon slice and a handful of fresh mint to jazz up cold brew tea bags made with real tea leaves. Now we’ll drink to that.

