7 of the best iced teas to cool down with

Hold the milk and top your tea with ice, fresh fruits and garnish for a refreshingly different pick-me-up, says Sam Wylie-Harris.

We all love a good cuppa, whether it’s a builder’s brew or a posh afternoon tea with all the trimmings. Think fine bone china teapot, finger sandwiches and an array of sweet treats.

But when the sun’s shining and you want soak up the great outdoors, a tray with a large jug of iced tea, an ice bucket and a trendy jam jar (rather than a spread of scones and clotted cream) is the coolest option.

Here are some of our favourite thirst-quenching teas to tantalize the taste buds…

1. Watermelon Iced Tea

One of our favourite summer fruits, simply blend watermelon juice and water – otherwise known as agua fresca in Mexico – and top your black tea. Garnish with a sprig of mint and a wedge of watermelon.

2. Strawberry and Cucumber Iced Tea

We couldn’t decide either… they both look deliciously refreshing. Strawberries are a summer staple and pair beautifully with light green tea, while sliced oranges and cucumber looks fab.

3. Arnold Palmer Iced Tea

Easy peasy, no wonder the glass is half empty. Equal parts Ceylon tea and lemonade are the building blocks for this garden party winner.

4. Sparkling Jasmine Iced Tea

Brew loose-leaf jasmine tea with lemongrass, add a dash of simple sugar syrup and top with sparkling water. Ta-da.

5. Lemon-Ginger Iced Tea

A healing inspired green tea infusion, a lemon and ginger simple syrup will spike up your go-to green tea. Fresh ginger root is great for digestion too.

6. Dark Berry and Lemon Iced Tea

No hard and fast rules here with dark berries, lemon and mint mingling beautifully with rose buds. A sprinkle of elderflower blossom (if you can find any) is the cherry on this iced tea.

7. Iced Tea and Mint

Ready, steady, serve… All it takes is a lemon slice and a handful of fresh mint to jazz up cold brew tea bags made with real tea leaves. Now we’ll drink to that.

© Press Association 2019