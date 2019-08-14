How to make Original Flava’s curry goat

Fiery, spiced and hearty to boot, this classic goat curry will feed a crowd very nicely.

Ingredients:

(Serves 4-6)

1.35kg goat, cut into 3–4cm chunks

5tbsp curry powder

1tsp salt

1tsp freshly ground black pepper

1tsp ground ginger

1tsp ground pimento (allspice)

2tsp ground turmeric

4tbsp vegetable oil

1 large onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, nely chopped

1 x 400ml can coconut milk

500ml water

3 spring onions, sliced

Large handful of fresh thyme sprigs

8 baby potatoes, peeled and halved

1 scotch bonnet pepper

(Matt Russell/PA)

Method:

1. Put the goat in a bowl and add two tablespoons of the curry powder, the salt, black pepper, ginger, pimento and turmeric. Cover and marinate in the fridge for up to eight hours to get the maximum flava. Alternatively, if you have limited time, a few hours is fine.

2. Heat the oil in a large pot over a medium heat and add one teaspoon of the curry powder with the onions and garlic. Cook for two to three minutes until dark brown. We call this burning the curry, aka BUN UP di ting! Then add a likkle of the coconut milk to create a thick and tasty paste.

3. Add the goat to the pot and sauté until brown all over. Add half the water and the remaining coconut milk, cover and cook over a medium heat for up to two hours or until tender, stirring occasionally and adding two tablespoons more curry powder halfway through. Add the remaining curry powder, to taste, and add more water during cooking if necessary.

4. Add the spring onions, thyme, potatoes and scotch bonnet and cook for a further 15 minutes. Remove the scotch bonnet (or leave it in longer for a spicier taste), then cover the pot and cook for 30 minutes more until the meat is very tender; it should be falling off the bone if you have used bone-in goat.

Original Flava: Caribbean Recipes From Home by Craig and Shaun McAnuff, photography by Matt Russell, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £20. Available August 22.

