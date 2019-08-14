How to make Original Flava’s honey-roasted jerk salmon

“Our spicy spin on a whole salmon is a family favourite every Christmas. It always goes quickly, so you have to be fast to get it on your plate! We don’t make any regular salmon – this is our version with fragrant and delicious FLAVA, the marinade complementing the taste of the salmon,” say Jamaican food-lovers, Craig and Shaun McAnuff.

“We love making our own jerk marinade at our family home, and neighbours knock on the door to say they can smell the spicy flavours from down the street. We use a blend of natural ingredients: Onion, garlic, pimento, thyme and scotch bonnets. It’s bad!”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 whole salmon, about 1.5–2kg

A likkle olive oil

Handful of sliced okra

2 limes, cut into wedges

Handful of scotch bonnet peppers (optional)

4 spring onions

Handful of fresh thyme sprigs

2 garlic cloves, peeled

For the marinade:

1tbsp apple cider vinegar

1tbsp soft brown sugar

60ml lime juice (from 3 limes)

1tbsp pimento (allspice) berries

1tsp freshly ground black pepper

1tsp ground cinnamon or freshly grated nutmeg

2tsp fresh thyme leaves

2tbsp chopped ginger

1 medium onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, peeled

4 fresh thyme sprigs

2 scotch bonnet peppers, deseeded

A likkle honey

(Matt Russell/PA)

Method:

1. Get your fishmonger to scale and gut the salmon, or do yourself if ya bad. Use a sharp knife to score parallel lines diagonally along the fish on both sides.

2. Unroll a piece of foil large enough to wrap and cover the fish. Pour some olive oil on the foil, then spread out the okra, lime wedges and scotch bonnets (if using).

3. Put the jerk marinade ingredients into a blender and blend in short bursts until you have a thick paste. Massage the jerk marinade into the fish, getting it right into the cuts, then place the fish on top of the vegetables in the foil. Slice the spring onions into lengths and place them inside the fish’s cavity with the thyme and garlic cloves. Wrap the foil into a parcel, leaving an air space above the fish. Leave to marinate for two hours.

4. Preheat the oven to 160°C Fan/180°C/Gas 4. Place the fish parcel on a baking tray and bake for 50 minutes to an hour until the fish is cooked through.

Original Flava: Caribbean Recipes From Home by Craig and Shaun McAnuff, photography by Matt Russell, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £20. Available August 22.

© Press Association 2019