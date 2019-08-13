Everything you need to know about Portofino, the village where Kate Moss and the super rich holiday

The fashionable coastal village has attracted everyone from Kylie Jenner to Liz Taylor.

Forget far-flung exotic locations like Bali and Thailand, Italy is having quite a moment with the rich and famous this summer.

The Beckhams have been sharing photos of their family holiday in Puglia, and now? Kate Moss and her pals have been enjoying the spoils of the North-West coastline.

The 45-year-old supermodel was spotted diving from a yacht into the sea on the coast of Portofino, the Italian village famed for its picture-perfect harbour, luxury shopping boutiques and billionaire visitors.

Moss was joined by her friend Sadie Frost and Frost’s daughter, Iris Law, 18, who soaked up the sun together on a private vessel.

With its charming gelato shops, glamorous hotels and al fresco restaurants, it’s easy to see why pretty Portofino is such a lure. Here’s everything you need to know about making a pit stop on your next Italian break…

Where is Portofino?

On the Italian Rivieria, between two gulfs. It’s situated to the south-east of Genoa, and Genoa airport is around a one hour drive.

What’s so special about it?

Synonymous with luxury and glamour, Portofino is super stylish.

This idyllic fishing village might look rustic from afar, but get closer to the harbour and you’ll soon spot clusters of luxury boutiques, high-end hotels and well-heeled guests.

Known as a ‘jewel of the Italian Riviera’, Portofino is a wonderful juxtaposition of old and new. Its higgledy-piggledy colour-washed houses and old-fashioned gelato shops sit side-by-side with glitzy YSL, Gucci and Armani boutiques.

The pace of life here is slow, and visitors can usually be found soaking up views of the ocean at one of the many harbour-side restaurants.

Much like Capri in the south, the hotels in Portofino can be eye-wateringly expensive – the most famous arguably being The Hotel Splendido, a five-star resort that’s hosted everyone from the Duke of Windsor to Frank Sinatra.

Even if you don’t have the budget of an international supermodel, you can still enjoy an afternoon in Portofino – you can do a day trip from Milan or Genoa.

The piazza is lined with cafes and bars, and while you may have to spend €10 on a drink, you can enjoy it while watching superyachts bob in the harbour.

Who else has holidayed there?

In the 1950s, Portofino became a holiday hotspot for Hollywood golden era movie stars, including Rex Harrison, Rita Hayworth, Liz Taylor and Richard Burton.

In recent years though, it’s played host to everyone from Madonna and Mariah Carey, to Adriana Lima and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kylie Jenner also celebrated her 22nd birthday in Portofino this week, with boyfriend Travis Scott and daughter Stormi.

