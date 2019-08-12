Video: Why is there a giant inflatable vagina in Edinburgh?

The bold campaign comes courtesy of women’s health and wellness brand, Elvie.

If you’re driving into Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival, the first thing you spot might not be Edinburgh Castle or the bustle of the Royal Mile, but a huge, vagina-shaped blimp.

The 19ft inflatable is part of a campaign being waged by women’s health and wellness brand, Elvie, who are hoping to raise awareness around pelvic floor health, and weaknesses that can lead to incontinence.

However, their planned pop-up at the festival – and the blimp itself, emblazoned with a hashtag to direct people towards educational content around pelvic floor health – was banned for not being ‘suitable’ due to its vagina design.

Controversy aside, Elvie CEO and founder, Tania Boler, said: “The reality is that pelvic floor issues are extremely common, affecting almost 10 million women in the UK. Yet, there is a cloak of silence shrouding this topic. It’s overlooked, or worse, treated as taboo and something to be ashamed of.”

Research has found 49% of women in the UK admit to experiencing bladder leaks as a result of laughing, with 57% not telling anyone and 72% never seeking treatment, even though simple kegel exercises can really help.

Boler adds: “Our mission is to help all women laugh freely and fully without the fear of embarrassment.”

An early morning walker looks on as a 19ft tall inflatable in the shape of a vagina is seen in the sky over Edinburgh (Sandy Young/PA)

To help get the campaign – and its vagina blimp – off the ground, you can use the hashtag #LetFannyFly and sign Elvie’s Change.org petition.

