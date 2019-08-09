These are Emily Ratajkowski’s greatest feminist moments

The model and actor has recently taken photos of her body hair, explaining why feminism for her means the right to choose.

Emily Ratajkowski has once again hit headlines for her strong feminist stance, after penning an article for Harper’s Bazaar exploring slut shaming, female sexuality and a woman’s right to choose.

She has posed for the magazine with her arms above her head, showing off her armpit hair – a bold statement when female body hair is often policed and considered ‘dirty’ or ‘unfeminine’. Ratajkowski, 28, writes: “On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy.

“And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist, to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice.”

Unfortunately, many of the social media comments have been negative, revealing how some are not comfortable with Ratajkowski’s right to choose what she does with her body hair.

Regardless, this kind of stance isn’t unusual for the model and actor.

Here are just some of the things Ratajkowski – a true feminist for 2019 – speaks out about…

The policing of women’s bodies

Most of us first became aware of Ratajkowski in 2013, when she appeared in Robin Thicke’s video for Blurred Lines wearing a nude G-string. The video broke the Internet, and suddenly Ratajkowski’s body was being widely discussed and dissected.

Since then, she’s consistantly spoken out – in interviews, essays and on social media – about the unnecessary policing of women’s bodies, and how you shouldn’t be judged by how you dress or what you look like.

It's 2016. Why keep trying to dictate what women can wear? — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) September 12, 2016

In 2016 she wrote in Lenny Letter: “I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies. Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others, and I wish the world had made it clear to me that people’s reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs.”

She stresses that she dresses and acts for herself – not for anyone else. In 2016 she told WWD: “My response to people saying I post oversexualized images is that it’s my choice and there’s an ownership and empowerment through them. When I take nude photographs, I’m not there for the boys. It’s about owning my sexuality and celebrating it. And it’s my choice and there has to be room for that in our culture and in our world.”

"If you can't take a woman seriously because you've seen her body, that's on you" — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 3, 2017

And her current pinned tweet reads: “If you can’t take a woman seriously because you’ve seen her body, that’s on you.”

That being sexual means you’re not a feminist

Ratajkowski often shows a lot of skin and poses naked for magazines, which for many people is at odds with traditional ideas of feminism.

However, the model uses her platform to stress that feminism is about choice, and means she can dress or look however she wants, and however makes her feel good. She told Grazia: “Women must feel liberated, not constrained, by feminism.”

My only issue is Ms Ratajowski's claim that her stripping's in the name of feminism. It's in the name of money. https://t.co/UrwzsqUoNJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 7, 2016

She shows that feminism and being sexy don’t have to be mutually exclusive – despite what Piers Morgan might say about her on Twitter.

Lol never said my love video was a feminist statement. But now it’s worth saying that telling women what to do with their bodies & sexuality is actually just classic sexism. I️ can have opinions about feminism & also do sexy photo shoots k thanks — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) December 7, 2017

After the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke, Ratajkowski wrote on Twitter: “I’m tired of having to consider how I might be perceived by men if I wear the short skirt or post a sexy Instagram. I want to do what I want to do. Feminism isn’t about adjusting, it’s about freedom and choice.”

She often bucks traditional gender roles with her fashion too – for example, instead of walking down the aisle in the white gown expected, she wore a mustard suit from Zara with a black hat.

On American politics

Ratajkowski is also incredibly vocal about the political situation in America, and how it impacts women. She protested the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, writing on Instagram: “I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men.”

